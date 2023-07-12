NATIONAL NEWS
US inflation falls to 3%, lowest level in more than 2 years, as price pressures ease
Jul 12, 2023, 6:40 AM | Updated: 6:45 am
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Jul 12, 2023, 6:40 AM | Updated: 6:45 am
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a crowded New York park, wounding four people including two young children.
1 day ago
Las Vegas police say the man who took a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino hotel room is in police custody.
1 day ago
Britney Spears will debut her memoir “The Woman In Me” on Oct. 24, according to the book’s publisher.
1 day ago
Google was hit with a wide-ranging lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the tech giant scraped data from millions of users without their consent and violated copyright laws in order to train and develop its artificial intelligence products.
1 day ago
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders.
1 day ago
A jury in Michigan says a document handwritten by singer Aretha Franklin and found in her couch after her death is a valid will.
1 day ago
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.
Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.