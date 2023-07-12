UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah closes off 56 abandoned mines near Eureka, including where 2 bodies were found

Jul 12, 2023, 6:50 AM

Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining crews work to close Tintic Standard Mine No. 2 in Utah County ...

Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining crews work to close Tintic Standard Mine No. 2 in Utah County on May 15. The mine is one of 56 the division recently closed off, state mining officials said Tuesday. (Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining)

(Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

EUREKA, Utah — Utah mining crews recently completed a project that closed off dozens of abandoned mines across southwestern Utah County, including a mine shaft where the bodies of a Utah couple were recovered five years ago.

The project focused on closing off abandoned mines on private land near Eureka, located just outside of Utah County. In all, crews capped 56 abandoned mine openings within the once-bustling Tintic Mining District, according to the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining.

All of the mines were “easily accessible” and close enough to popular off-highway vehicle trails, which caused possible safety concerns, said Steve Fluke, manager of the division’s Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program.

“Safeguarding these mines ensures that future risks are minimized or eliminated, improving public safety,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

The most notable of the newly closed mines is Tintic Standard Mine No. 2, where the bodies of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and Riley Powell were recovered in 2018 after they had gone missing months prior. Jerrod Baum was convicted of murder in the case last year and sentenced to four consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A permanent memorial was erected to honor Otteson and Powell just outside of the mine, where people have left photos, stuffed animals, flowers and other objects over the years.

Amanda Hunt, right, visits a permanent memorial for her niece, Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, and Otteson’s boyfriend, Riley Powell, near the Tintic Standard Mine No. 2 near Eureka, Juab County, on Feb. 4, 2021. (Steve Griffin/Deseret News)

The district was a popular mining hub during the late 1800s and early 1900s. It produced a “substantial” amount of lead, silver, gold, copper and zinc, the mining database Mindat.org wrote.

Safety issues arose after the mine became abandoned.

The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining announced a day before Baum was convicted that it would close off Tintic Standard Mine No. 2 as part of a larger project. Fluke said crews used backfills, rebar grates, walls and polyurethane foam to close off the openings while also protecting “features of historical significance” and animal habitats.

The Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program has closed about 7,000 openings since it was created 40 years ago. However, state mining officials said Tuesday that there are still an estimated 17,000 abandoned mine openings located across Utah.

Almost all of these were abandoned before the 1970s. Utah legislators passed a law in 1975 that makes it illegal for companies to abandon mines without reclamation work first.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Christopher Browning, now 44, is reportedly seen charging, stomping, and punching other inmates, le...

Daniella Rivera

Details of violent prison incident not shared with parole board before convicted rapist’s release

Utah’s Department of Corrections confirmed to the KSL Investigators it failed to provide details about an assault case to the parole board, which could have kept a convicted rapist now accused of reoffending behind bars.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

$100M project aims to upgrade Deer Creek dam, protect against quagga mussels

A $100 million project to upgrade infrastructure at the dam began earlier this summer, and dam managers said Tuesday the hope was to also protect against a future invasive threat.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Hot summer temperatures causing Utah roads to buckle

In the last few days, three areas of roadway in Utah have buckled — one of those two days in a row.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewsRadio

‘Right-sized schools’: Salt Lake board hears recommendations for school closures

The lengthy process to consider elementary school closures in Salt Lake City continued Tuesday night, with the school board hearing a report recommending which schools should close — and why “right-sized schools” should be the rule for the district.

1 day ago

Bangerter highway...

Katija Stjepovic

Residents worry about losing homes in proposed Bangerter Highway project

The debate over what to do next on Bangerter Highway continues as UDOT gathers public input on proposed interchanges that residents say could cost them their homes.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Ogden City Fire restricting fireworks, open flames in some areas

The Ogden City Fire Department has announced major fire and fireworks restrictions across parts of the city, beginning Wednesday. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Utah closes off 56 abandoned mines near Eureka, including where 2 bodies were found