BYU Football Releases New Football Roster For 2023 Season

ARLINGTON, Texas – With Big 12 Media Days kicking off, BYU football released a new media guide.

In that media guide a new roster was provided for the upcoming season.

BYU enters the 2023 season preparing for its inaugural year in the Big 12 Conference. Last year, BYU finished 8-5 after beginning the year as a preseason AP Top 25.

BYU lost Jaren Hall to the NFL Draft (Minnesota Vikings), but stepping in for Hall is college football veteran Kedon Slovis.

Slovis was previously at USC and Pitt. Slovis went through spring practices earlier this year, his only offseason as a BYU Cougars. After the spring concluded, Slovis was named BYU’s starting quarterback by offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

Slovis is one of 21 transfer portal players that BYU added since the conclusion of last season. The transfers expected to make an immediate impact this fall include RB Aidan Robbins (UNLV), OT Caleb Etienne (Oklahoma State), LB AJ Vongphachanh (Utah State), and CB Eddie Heckard (Weber State), among others.

Kalani Sitake leads the Cougars into his eighth season with the program. Through his first seven years as head coach, Sitake has put together a record of 56-34, leading BYU to seven bowl appearances.

Preseason BYU Football Roster for 2023 Season

Listed alphabetically

Chaz Ah You, LB

Talan Alfrey, Safety

Zion Allen, Cornerback

Isaiah Bagnah, Defensive End

Nick Billoups, QB

Jacob Boren, CB

Jackson Bowers, TE

Ty Burke, Safety

Ryder Burton, Quarterback

Ben Bywater, Linebacker

Kaden Chidester, Offensive Line

Caleb Christensen, Cornerback

Nason Coleman, Tight End

Jackson Cravens, Defensive Tackle

John Henry Daley, Defensive ENd

Michael Daley, Defensive End

Raider Damuni, Safety

Naseri Danielson, Safety

Miles Davis, Running Back

Sam Dawe, Offensive Line

Kevin Doe, Wide Receiver

Devin Downing, Wide Receiver

Jayden Dunlap, Cornerback

Matthias Dunn, Kicker

Chika Ebunoha, Safety

Jake Eichorn, Offensive Line

Koa Eldredge, Wide Receiver

Kody Epps, Wide Receiver

Ethan Erickson, Tight End

Siale Esera, Linebacker

Caleb Etienne, Offensive Line

Mason Fakahua, Tight End

Peter Falaniko, Offensive Line

Cade Fennegan, Quarterback

Will Ferrin, Kicker

Lucky Finau, Linebacker

Ian Fitzgerald, Offensive Line

Dylan Flowers, Cornerback

Kamden Garrett, Cornerback

Isaiah Glasker, Linebacker

Jake Griffin, Offensive Line

Talmage Gunther, Wide Receiver

Cole Hagen, Quarterback

Miles Hall, Linebacker

Ammon Hannemann, Linebacker

Micah Harper, Safety

Nic Harris, Long Snapper

Caden Haws, Defensive Tackle

Eddie Heckard, Cornerback

Nukuluve Helu, Running Back

Dom Henry, Wide Receiver

Jake Hill, Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill, Wide Receiver

Chase Hopkins, Running Back

Fisher Jackson, Linebacker

Evan Johnson, Cornerback

Weston Jones, Offensive Line

Ace Kaufusi, Linebacker

Maika Kaufusi, Linebacker

Brayden Keim, Offensive Line

Parker Kingston, Wide Receiver

Kason Krebs, Linebacker

Weylin Lapuaho, Offensive Line

Darius Lassiter, Wide Receiver

David Latu, Defensive Line

Tyler Little, Offensive Line

Logan Lutui, Defensive End

Atunaisa Maha, Defensive Tackle

Paul Maile, Offensive Line

Sonny Makasini, Offensive Line

Blake Mangelson, Defensive End

Keelan Marion, Wide Receiver

LJ Martin, Running Back

Marcus McKenzie, Cornerback

Bruce Mitchell, Defensive Tackle

Aisea Moa, Defensive End

Sione Moa, Linebacker

Simia Moala, Offensive Line

Kade Moore, Wide Receiver

Malik Moore, Safety

Enoch Nawahine, Running Back

John Nelson, Defensive Tackle

Hobbs Nyberg, Wide Receiver

Anthony Olsen, Tight End

Trevin Ostler, Offensive Line

Ray Paulo, Tight End

Connor Pay, Offensive Line

JoJo Phillips, Wide Receiver

Morgan Pyper, Running Back

Landon Rehkow, P/K

Ryan Rehkow, P/K

Jake Retzlaff, QB

Isaac Rex, TE

Preston Rex, Safety

Quenton Rice, Cornerback

Austin Riggs, Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs, Long Snapper

Aidan Robbins, Running Back

Chase Roberts, Wide Receiver

Jakob Robinson, Cornerback

Hinckley Ropati, Running Back

Bodie Schoonover, Defensive End

Nuuletau Sellesin, Defensive End

Joshua Singh, Defensive Tackle

Ethan Slade, Safety

Kedon Slovis, Quarterback

Deion Smith, Running Back

Justen Smith, Kicker

Kingsley Suamataia, OT

Mata’ava Ta’ase, Tight End

Harrison Taggart, Linebacker

Max Tooley, Linebacker

Petey Tuipulotu, Safety

AJ Vongphachanh, Linebacker

Masen Wake, Tight End

Crew Wakley, Safety

Tanner Wall, Safety

Ben Ward, Offensive Line

