Comings And Goings From 2023 BYU Football Roster

ARLINGTON, Texas – BYU football roster has a new lookhas a new look as they get ready for the 2023 fall season.

With a new roster officially out, it means there have been changes. Attrition is the name of the game in college football these days. So since BYU’s spring season, there have been numerous comings and goings from the roster.

Players lost from the spring BYU football roster

Here are the players that were on the spring roster that are no longer listed on the fall roster.

Kyson Hall, Wide Receiver

Joshua Larsen, Defensive Tackle

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, Running Back

Lisala Tai, Offensive Tackle

Micah Wilson, Linebacker

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake will address the media later this afternoon at Big 12 Media Days. We will update this story with more information on personnel.

New additions from Transfer Portal

Then BYU added a bunch of transfers since the spring roster.

Jake Eichorn, Offensive Line (Weber State)

Caleb Etienne, Offensive Line (Oklahoma State)

Dylan Flowers, Cornerback (Southern Utah)

Kamden Garrett, Cornerback (Weber State)

Darius Lassiter, Wide Receiver (Eastern Michigan)

David Latu, Defensive Tackle (Snow College)

Keelan Marion, Wide Receiver (UConn)

Simi Moala, Offensive Line (Utah)

Ray Paulo, Tight End (Allan Hancock College)

Deion Smith, Running Back (Colorado)

Mata’ava Ta’asa, Tight End (Southern Utah)

Harrison Taggar, Linebacker (Oregon)

AJ Vongphachanh, Linebacker (Utah State)

Fall freshmen on BYU football roster

Plus, BYU added freshmen to the program that are joining in the fall.

Jackson Bowers, Tight End

John Henry Daley, Defensive End

Naseri Danielson, Safety

Kevin Doe, Wide Receiver

Siale Esera, Linebacker

Miles Hall, Wide Receiver

Jake Hill, Wide Receiver

Weston Jones, Offensive Line

LJ Martin, Running Back

Jojo Phillips, Wide Receiver

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper