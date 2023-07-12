UTAH FIREWATCH
Comings And Goings From 2023 BYU Football Roster

Jul 12, 2023, 9:10 AM

BY


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – BYU football roster has a new lookhas a new look as they get ready for the 2023 fall season.

With a new roster officially out, it means there have been changes. Attrition is the name of the game in college football these days. So since BYU’s spring season, there have been numerous comings and goings from the roster.

Players lost from the spring BYU football roster

Here are the players that were on the spring roster that are no longer listed on the fall roster.

  • Kyson Hall, Wide Receiver
  • Joshua Larsen, Defensive Tackle
  • Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, Running Back
  • Lisala Tai, Offensive Tackle
  • Micah Wilson, Linebacker

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake will address the media later this afternoon at Big 12 Media Days. We will update this story with more information on personnel.

New additions from Transfer Portal

Then BYU added a bunch of transfers since the spring roster.

  • Jake Eichorn, Offensive Line (Weber State)
  • Caleb Etienne, Offensive Line (Oklahoma State)
  • Dylan Flowers, Cornerback (Southern Utah)
  • Kamden Garrett, Cornerback (Weber State)
  • Darius Lassiter, Wide Receiver (Eastern Michigan)
  • David Latu, Defensive Tackle (Snow College)
  • Keelan Marion, Wide Receiver (UConn)
  • Simi Moala, Offensive Line (Utah)
  • Ray Paulo, Tight End (Allan Hancock College)
  • Deion Smith, Running Back (Colorado)
  • Mata’ava Ta’asa, Tight End (Southern Utah)
  • Harrison Taggar, Linebacker (Oregon)
  • AJ Vongphachanh, Linebacker (Utah State)

Fall freshmen on BYU football roster

Plus, BYU added freshmen to the program that are joining in the fall.

  • Jackson Bowers, Tight End
  • John Henry Daley, Defensive End
  • Naseri Danielson, Safety
  • Kevin Doe, Wide Receiver
  • Siale Esera, Linebacker
  • Miles Hall, Wide Receiver
  • Jake Hill, Wide Receiver
  • Weston Jones, Offensive Line
  • LJ Martin, Running Back
  • Jojo Phillips, Wide Receiver

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

