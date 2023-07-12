UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Brett Yormark Gives Update On Big 12 Conference Expansion

Jul 12, 2023, 11:29 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark provided an update on the possibility of his league expanding with more programs with Texas and Oklahoma departing in 2024.

Yormark spoke on the subject during the opening day of Big 12 Media Days. The league’s Media Days are being held at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, from July 12-13.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

The commissioner opened his remarks with a prepared statement. Yorkmark emphasized that he began his tenure in 2022 by saying that the Big 12 would be “open for business.”

“I feel like I’ve been talking about expansion for a year now,” Yormark said. “We have a plan for expansion. I’m not going to really address it today.”

“I love the composition of the conference right now,” the commissioner continued. “If we stay at 12, we’re perfectly fine with that.”

Yormark said that the conference would add additional programs in the future if it made sense for the league.

RELATED STORIES

Brett Yormark’s previous comments on Big 12 Expansion

In June, Yormark spoke about the potential of the Big 12 expanding.

Coming out of the spring meetings, the commissioner made it clear to reporters during a Zoom call that his league has “a plan” for expansion.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Coaches And Players At Big 12 Media Days

“We did discuss expansion, had a great discussion about expansion, in fact. And we have a plan,” Yormark said.

The commentary on expansion comes days after reports that Colorado has had “substantive” talks about leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 Conference. There have also been reports that the Big 12 is interested in UConn and Gonzaga.

“As I’ve said all along, we have an appetite to be a national conference in our makeup from coast-to-coast. And we do believe in the upside of basketball moving forward as a collective group. That being said, we love our current composition and love the four new schools that are coming in next month. However, if the opportunity presents itself to create value, we will pursue it. … It is a focus of ours and when we’re ready to speak more with greater specificity, we’ll do so.”

Yormark was asked specifically about Gonzaga if they are being considered as a full member or a basketball-only option for the Big 12.

The first-year Commissioner responded, “We’re going to consider all options. As I said before, we do see the upside in basketball moving forward for all of the right reasons. We think it’s undervalued, and there’s a chance for us to double down as the number one conference in America. But football’s the driver and we all know that. We’re exploring all options and all considerations at this time.”

Yormark went into further detail about what the league looks for in a potential new member.

“We have some guiding principles when we think about expansion. I mean, it’s all strategic here,” Yormark said. “At the top is the academic alignment and the leadership and the cultural fit and the geography and the athletic performance and the upside that a potential institution has as they would potentially join the Big 12. We think about all of those things as a collective group. And we discussed all of those guiding principles this week.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland Athletics Start The Process Of Applying To MLB For A Move To Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move the franchise to Las Vegas.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #37 BYU’s Caleb Etienne (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #37 is BYU's Caleb Etienne (OL). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Comings And Goings From 2023 BYU Football Roster

Some BYU football players are no longer with the team since the spring season concluded.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases New Football Roster For 2023 Season

The first roster of the fall season for BYU football is out in 2023.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Media Days 2023: Live Updates From AT&T Stadium

KSL Sports team is giving you all the latest updates and intel from inside Big 12 Media Days.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Should Jazz Start At Point Guard?

The Utah Jazz have five quality candidates in the roster ahead of the 2023-24 season, but who should be the starting point guard?

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Brett Yormark Gives Update On Big 12 Conference Expansion