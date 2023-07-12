UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

Who’s left in 2nd District race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart?

Jul 12, 2023, 1:53 PM

Chris Stewart...

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, questions Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Rep. Chris Stewart is resigning from Congress in September. Eight candidates are still in the running to replace him.(Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Republican primary field is set in the special election to fill Utah’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House, which is soon to be vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart, who announced he plans to step down on Sept. 15.

The Republican primary will consist of Celeste Maloy, a former chief legal adviser to Stewart who won the party’s special convention last month, former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and national Republican committee member Bruce Hough.

On Friday, Utah elections officials announced Edwards met the signature threshold and will appear on the ballot, and announced Wednesday that Hough has also met the threshold.

Candidates can choose to either compete at convention, gather enough signatures to qualify for the Sept. 5 primary ballot, or do both. Only one candidate from each party can advance from the convention, so candidates who chose not to gather signatures and didn’t win at convention were eliminated from the race.

Maloy won a surprise victory in the Republican convention on June 24, but some delegates, losing candidates and the Utah Legislature have questioned her eligibility because her voting registration with the party was inactive when she filed her paperwork.

The GOP submitted Maloy’s name as the convention winner on July 5, saying she met the requirements as a member of the party.

A total of 22 candidates threw their hats in the ring, but only a handful now remain.

Stewart announced his planned resignation in late May, citing ongoing health issues his wife is facing.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming special election to replace Stewart in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District:

Who is still in?

  • Celeste Maloy, chief legal counsel for Stewart. Won Republican convention. Will compete in GOP primary election on Sept. 5.
  • Becky Edwards, former state legislator, Republican. Will compete in GOP primary election on Sept. 5.
  • Bruce Hough, Republican national committeeman. Will compete in GOP primary election on Sept. 5.
  • Kathleen Riebe, state senator, Democrat. Won Democratic convention and will advance directly to general election.
  • January Walker, ran for Congress in 2022, United Utah Party. Won United Utah convention and will advance directly to general election.
  • Bradley Garth Green, Libertarian. Is the only Libertarian in the race.
  • Cassie Easley, challenged Stewart in 2022, Constitution Party. Is the only Constitution Party candidate in the race.
  • Joe Buchman, unaffiliated.
  • Perry T. Myers, unaffiliated.

Eliminated candidates:

  • Greg Hughes, Republican, former Utah House speaker.
  • Henry Christian Eyring, accounting professor at Duke University, Republican.
  • Jordan Hess, former Utah GOP vice chairman, Republican.
  • Bill Hoster, Leeds mayor, Republican.
  • Kathleen Anderson, former congressional candidate, Republican.
  • Ty Jensen, political commentary content creator, Republican.
  • R. Quin Denning, entrepreneur, Republican.
  • Remy Bubba Kush, Republican.
  • Archie A Williams III, former congressional candidate, Democrat.
  • Guy D. Warner, technology executive, Democrat.
  • Stone Fonua, retired police officer, United Utah Party.
  • Scott Reber, staffer for former Utah Rep. Mia Love, Republican.
  • Scott Allen Hatfield, veteran, Republican.

Key dates:

Gov. Spencer Cox has announced that he and the Legislature intend to push Utah’s municipal elections several weeks later than planned so the state can also hold a special election to fill Stewart’s seat on the same days.

  • Sept. 5: Special and municipal primary elections
  • Sept. 15: Stewart’s official resignation date
  • Nov. 21: Special and municipal general election

