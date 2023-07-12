60 in 60: #37 BYU’s Caleb Etienne (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #37 is BYU‘s Caleb Etienne (OL).

BYU’s Caleb Etienne

Etienne is a junior offensive lineman from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Coming out of high school, Etienne signed with Fort Scott Community College in 2019. One year later, he transferred to Butler Community College but didn’t play because the Junior College season was canceled in the fall.

Etienne signed with Oklahoma State in 2021 over offers from Houston, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCF.

He appeared in three games for the Pokes in 2021, counting that as a redshirt season. In 2022, he emerged as the starter. He announced his commitment to BYU shortly after entering the transfer portal in April.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Etienne was the tallest player on Oklahoma State’s roster in 2022.



Etienne has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

For the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

