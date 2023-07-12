Big 12 Football Extends AT&T Stadium As Championship Host

ARLINGTON, Texas – Big 12 football champions are going to continue to be crowned in the metroplex.

Commissioner Brett Yormark announced during his State of the Conference address on Wednesday that the Big 12 has reupped with AT&T Stadium to host its championship game.

Brett Yormark announced an extension with AT&T stadium for the #Big12 championship game that will run through 2030. #BYU #KSLBig12 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 12, 2023

The extension now runs through the 2030 season.

After announcing the extension, Yormark thanked Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Jones family for their belief in the Big 12.

Yormark further explained why he wants the championship game to be in Arlington.

“It’s a world-class venue. Probably the finest in America,” Yormark said. “We have a great partnership with AT&T, Dallas, and the Dallas Cowboys Stadium. And speaking to some of the student-athletes today, this place is very aspirational.”

Over the last three seasons in the Big 12, there have been six different teams playing in the games. The previous two championship games have come down to the final play of the game.

Last year’s game was the highest-rated championship game in the peak rating between TCU and Kansas State.

Big 12 football moving forward

This year the Big 12 Conference welcomes four new members in BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston. Beginning in 2024, membership for the league will drop down to 12 members after Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Big 12 preseason poll has Texas as the No. 1 favorite and then the No. 2 team is Kansas State, the defending Big 12 champions.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

