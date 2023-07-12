UTAH FIREWATCH
Big 12 Teases Brand Refresh At Media Days

Jul 12, 2023, 3:01 PM

BY


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – Commissioner Brett Yormark announced a Big 12 conference brand refresh with a new logo coming in 2024 at media days.

Last summer, Yormark told the media that the conference was “open for business.”

Many assumed that comment was directed toward conference expansion. However, Yormark clarified his comments meant the conference was open to exploring all avenues to grow the brand and increase revenue.

More changes are coming to the conference as Yormark stated “this is just the beginning.”

Big 12 Logo Changes

The logo will remain the same for one more season, but changes are coming for how fans recognize this conference.

Starting in 2024, there will be an entirely new logo as announced by Yormark during his state of the conference address to start media days.

The Big 12 conference last changed its logo back in 2014.

Yormark has extensive experience throughout his working career with building brands and that’s becoming a main focus during his tenure as the commissioner.

New Big 12 advertising video debuted

The Big 12 debuted a new advertising video aimed at appealing to a younger demographic.

Yormark stated in his address that his conference has a prior and future history beyond the number 12.

It was a historic moment for coaches and players to participate in Big 12 Media Days inside AT&T stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

This venue will host the Big 12 football championship game through the 2023 season as announced by the commissioner.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter here.

Big 12 Teases Brand Refresh At Media Days