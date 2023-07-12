UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Utah man sentenced to 100+ years for killing mother, 3 siblings as a teen

Jul 12, 2023, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm

Colin Jeffrey (CJ) Haynie, 16, will stand before a Tooele County judge on Monday, just over a week ...

Colin Jeffrey (CJ) Haynie, 16.

(CJ)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — Colin Jeffery “CJ” Haynie was sentenced Wednesday to four consecutive terms of 25 years to life for shooting his mother and three siblings when he was 16.

The shootings took place in their Grantsville home on Jan. 17, 2020.

Haynie shot each victim as they showed up at the home. He also shot his father in the leg.

One year ago Haynie pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52; sisters Alexis Haynie, 15, and Milan Haynie, 12; and brother Matthew Haynie, 14.

He was also charged with attempted murder and admitted to shooting his father to kill him.

Haynie admitted to killing each member of his family, beginning with his mother, as they returned home on the day of the shootings. Each was found by Grantsville Police with gunshot wounds.

CJ Haynie, 20, has been held at the Salt Lake Valley Youth Center since the killings.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., his father, Colin Haynie, arrived at the family home and CJ shot him in the leg. The two struggled, and the elder Haynie took the gun away from his son.

In the days following the shootings, Colin Haynie released a statement through his attorney.

“As you can imagine, this loss is almost unbearable,” it states. “Colin has asked me to express his and the family’s profound appreciation for the support given by friends, extended community, law enforcement, and health care providers. Colin was also wounded on Friday, but he expects to recover fully from those injuries.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

A curtain hangs out of a broken window on a hotel tower at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Tuesday, ...

Ken Ritter and Beatrice Dupuy, Associated Press

Hostage freed after hourslong standoff at Las Vegas Strip resort room, police say

Las Vegas police say the man who took a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino hotel room is in police custody.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Community gun safes set up in local businesses

Some Cache County business owners are trying to give gun owners a safe space to store their weapons while struggling with mental health challenges.

3 days ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, one man seriously wounded; suspect sought

An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

4 days ago

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a motor s...

Associated Press

Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 87-year-old and wounding 3 others

New York City police say a man on a scooter fired a handgun in a string of random shootings that killed an 87-year-old and wounded three others.

5 days ago

emergency lights generic...

Cali Jackson KSL TV, and Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Man shot, killed by Roy officers after pointing gun, police say

Officers attempted negations for approximately 3 hours when the man presented a firearm in a threatening manner. Shots were fired by two of the officers at the man who later died from his injuries.

5 days ago

Two AR-15 style rifles recovered by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD photo | July 6, 202...

Cali Jackson

SLCPD arrest two men, safely recover illegally possessed AR-15 style rifles

The investigation started at 10:11 a.m., on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when SLC911 got a call from a community member reporting two men with masks and hoodies covering their faces walking away from a car near 300 East 700 South.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Utah man sentenced to 100+ years for killing mother, 3 siblings as a teen