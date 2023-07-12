Utah man sentenced to 100+ years for killing mother, 3 siblings as a teen

TOOELE, Utah — Colin Jeffery “CJ” Haynie was sentenced Wednesday to four consecutive terms of 25 years to life for shooting his mother and three siblings when he was 16.

The shootings took place in their Grantsville home on Jan. 17, 2020.

Haynie shot each victim as they showed up at the home. He also shot his father in the leg.

Breaking: CJ Haynie who shot and killed his mom and 3 siblings when he was 16yrs old just sentenced to 25yrs to life for each of the 4 murder charges. Running consecutive.. which is 100 yrs. @KSL5TV — Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) July 12, 2023

One year ago Haynie pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52; sisters Alexis Haynie, 15, and Milan Haynie, 12; and brother Matthew Haynie, 14.

He was also charged with attempted murder and admitted to shooting his father to kill him.

Haynie admitted to killing each member of his family, beginning with his mother, as they returned home on the day of the shootings. Each was found by Grantsville Police with gunshot wounds.

CJ Haynie, 20, has been held at the Salt Lake Valley Youth Center since the killings.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., his father, Colin Haynie, arrived at the family home and CJ shot him in the leg. The two struggled, and the elder Haynie took the gun away from his son.

In the days following the shootings, Colin Haynie released a statement through his attorney.

“As you can imagine, this loss is almost unbearable,” it states. “Colin has asked me to express his and the family’s profound appreciation for the support given by friends, extended community, law enforcement, and health care providers. Colin was also wounded on Friday, but he expects to recover fully from those injuries.”