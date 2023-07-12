UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Motorist fired shot in road rage confrontation in Murray, police say

Jul 12, 2023, 3:59 PM

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622....

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622.

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

MURRAY, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired a shot during a suspected road rage incident.

Paris Bruton Whisler, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, and threatening to use a weapon during a fight.

The investigation began when Whisler called police to report he had been involved in a road rage incident with a rental truck that was “driving erratically” near 5900 South and 300 East, according to a police booking affidavit.

A short time later, however, the other driver called police “to report that male had discharged a firearm in a road rage incident,” the affidavit states. No injuries were reported.

Detectives went to Whisler’s residence to question him. He told officers the driver of the rental truck “got too close and this is when he pulled out his Glock with his left hand and fired one round in the air,” according to the affidavit.

The shooting marks the latest road rage incident in Utah, which according to the 2022 Forbes Advisor report, leads the nation with the most confrontational drivers.

In June, the Utah Highway Patrol issued a warning to motorists — as well as a plea — to keep their cool.

“At no time is brandishing a firearm from a vehicle at another vehicle … acceptable,” Utah Department of Public Safety Col. Mike Rapich said.

The warning came after an 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the face by a motorcyclist on I-15.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Colin Jeffrey (CJ) Haynie, 16, will stand before a Tooele County judge on Monday, just over a week ...

Cary Schwanitz

Utah man sentenced to 100+ years for killing mother, 3 siblings as a teen

Colin Jeffery “CJ” Haynie was sentenced to four consecutive terms of 25 years to life for shooting his mother and three siblings when he was 16.

16 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Associated Press

American accused of killing 3 women in Tijuana arrested in California

U.S. authorities have arrested a California man accused of killing three women in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and crossing back and forth across the border after each of the deaths that occurred over the course of nearly a year starting in 2021.

16 hours ago

(Courtesy: The Smith family)...

Ashley Moser

Utah man stabbed to death in Oregon defending friend against LGBTQ harassment

The family of a Utah man, living in Oregon, said he was tragically murdered protecting a friend.

16 hours ago

Christopher Browning, now 44, is reportedly seen charging, stomping, and punching other inmates, le...

Daniella Rivera

Details of violent prison incident not shared with parole board before convicted rapist’s release

Utah’s Department of Corrections confirmed to the KSL Investigators it failed to provide details about an assault case to the parole board, which could have kept a convicted rapist now accused of reoffending behind bars.

2 days ago

generic emergency lights...

Associated Press

Scooter-riding gunman sought for attack that hurt 4 people, including 2 children, at New York park

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a crowded New York park, wounding four people including two young children.

2 days ago

A UTA police drone hovering in the air. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

UTA police begin drone program to combat crime and provide first aid

Utah Transit Authority police is launching their drone program to help combat crime and find those needing help.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Motorist fired shot in road rage confrontation in Murray, police say