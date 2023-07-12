Motorist fired shot in road rage confrontation in Murray, police say

MURRAY, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired a shot during a suspected road rage incident.

Paris Bruton Whisler, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, and threatening to use a weapon during a fight.

The investigation began when Whisler called police to report he had been involved in a road rage incident with a rental truck that was “driving erratically” near 5900 South and 300 East, according to a police booking affidavit.

A short time later, however, the other driver called police “to report that male had discharged a firearm in a road rage incident,” the affidavit states. No injuries were reported.

Detectives went to Whisler’s residence to question him. He told officers the driver of the rental truck “got too close and this is when he pulled out his Glock with his left hand and fired one round in the air,” according to the affidavit.

The shooting marks the latest road rage incident in Utah, which according to the 2022 Forbes Advisor report, leads the nation with the most confrontational drivers.

In June, the Utah Highway Patrol issued a warning to motorists — as well as a plea — to keep their cool.

“At no time is brandishing a firearm from a vehicle at another vehicle … acceptable,” Utah Department of Public Safety Col. Mike Rapich said.

The warning came after an 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the face by a motorcyclist on I-15.