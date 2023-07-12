Agbaji Probable As Jazz Face Nuggets In Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY – Ochai Agbaji is probable to return to the Utah Jazz as they face the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Agbaji was scratched less than an hour before the Jazz faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night due to back spasms.

Rookies Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) and Brice Sensabaugh (knee), who have yet to play in summer league, remain out.

Agbaji Has Played Well In Summer League

Agabji’s return would bode well for the Jazz, who will look to stay undefeated in Las Vegas.

The second-year guard is averaging 19.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in four appearances this summer while shooting 38 percent from the three-point line on just under ten attempts per game.

Per the @utahjazz: Jazz Injury Report (as of 7/12): PROBABLE – Ochai Agbaji (Low Back Tightness) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (Right Hamstring Strain) OUT – Brice Sensabaugh (Left Knee Surgery Recovery) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) July 12, 2023

Though he has struggled at times to carry a larger offensive load with the ball in his hands, Agbaji has thrived as a spot-up shooter and in transition opportunities.

In what is expected to be a crowded backcourt for the Jazz next season, Agbaji stands out as a true 3-and-D wing who should vie for regular rotation minutes.

Time Running Out For Hendricks, Sensabaugh

With less than a week left in the Las Vegas Summer League, it seems unlikely that either Taylor Hendricks or Brice Sensabaugh will make their debuts before the preseason.

Due to a lack of practice time with the frequency of games, neither Hendricks nor Sensbaugh have been cleared to return to the floor.

That could be a setback for both rookies as they look to break into the rotation early in their careers. It is worth noting Walker Kessler found his way into the Jazz’s opening night lineup last season despite missing all of Summer League.

While Hendricks and Sensabuagh have been sidelined, fellow rookie Keyonte George has thrived in his Jazz debut.

The 16th overall pick out of Baylor is averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three in five appearances.

When Do Jazz And Nuggets Tip Off?

The Utah Jazz will Denver Nuggets Wednesday at 7:30 pm MT in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on NBA TV.

