UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Agbaji Probable As Jazz Face Nuggets In Summer League

Jul 12, 2023, 3:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Ochai Agbaji is probable to return to the Utah Jazz as they face the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Agbaji was scratched less than an hour before the Jazz faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night due to back spasms.

Rookies Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) and Brice Sensabaugh (knee), who have yet to play in summer league, remain out.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Agbaji Has Played Well In Summer League

Agabji’s return would bode well for the Jazz, who will look to stay undefeated in Las Vegas.

The second-year guard is averaging 19.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in four appearances this summer while shooting 38 percent from the three-point line on just under ten attempts per game.

Though he has struggled at times to carry a larger offensive load with the ball in his hands, Agbaji has thrived as a spot-up shooter and in transition opportunities.

In what is expected to be a crowded backcourt for the Jazz next season, Agbaji stands out as a true 3-and-D wing who should vie for regular rotation minutes.

Time Running Out For Hendricks, Sensabaugh

With less than a week left in the Las Vegas Summer League, it seems unlikely that either Taylor Hendricks or Brice Sensabaugh will make their debuts before the preseason.

Due to a lack of practice time with the frequency of games, neither Hendricks nor Sensbaugh have been cleared to return to the floor.

That could be a setback for both rookies as they look to break into the rotation early in their careers. It is worth noting Walker Kessler found his way into the Jazz’s opening night lineup last season despite missing all of Summer League.

While Hendricks and Sensabuagh have been sidelined, fellow rookie Keyonte George has thrived in his Jazz debut.

The 16th overall pick out of Baylor is averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three in five appearances.

When Do Jazz And Nuggets Tip Off?

The Utah Jazz will Denver Nuggets Wednesday at 7:30 pm MT in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on NBA TV.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Football Star, DC Steve F. Hallsey Discusses Athletes For Life Experience

Former Utah football star and DC Steve F. Hallsey discusses his experience with Athletes For Life's at the Uintah-Ouray Ute Reservation.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Teases Brand Refresh At Media Days

The Big 12 has been open for business. However, Yormark clarified his comments meant the conference was open to exploring all avenues to grow the brand and increase revenue.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football Extends AT&T Stadium As Championship Host

The Big 12 championship will be played at AT&T Stadium through the 2030 season.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland Athletics Start The Process Of Applying To MLB For A Move To Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move the franchise to Las Vegas.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #37 BYU’s Caleb Etienne (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #37 is BYU's Caleb Etienne (OL). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brett Yormark Gives Update On Big 12 Conference Expansion

Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark provided an update on the possibility of his league expanding with more programs.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Agbaji Probable As Jazz Face Nuggets In Summer League