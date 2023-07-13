UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Elm seeds bugs are taking over Utah homes

Jul 12, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Uninvited guests are crawling into Utahns’ homes, causing headaches for many residents.

Pest control experts like Bryce Bollinger told KSL TV he has gotten an increase in calls to get rid of these buggy invaders.

“I think it does get worse every year,” Bollinger expressed.

Bollinger, a technician and wildlife specialist with Pest Pro Pest Control, said these bugs make themselves comfortable outside walls, doors,s and windows during the summer to escape the heat.

“When they get too hot, they just curl into the doors, the windows, and that’s really where we start to see people give us calls,” Bollinger explained.

Bryce Bollinger spraying bug spray. (Shelby Lofton/KSL TV)

While people have called him to eliminate box elder bugs, he said these invading bugs are elm seed bugs. The difference between the two is that box elders are typically seen in spring and fall and are a bit bigger.

“Elm seed bugs are much smaller, which makes them even more of a pest. They can creep in even smaller gaps in windows,” Bollinger said. “They have kind of a terrible smell. It smells like bitter almonds if you crush them.”

When they do, he said it’s hard to get the tiny insects out of homes, with the permanent siltation being pretty costly.

“The only permanent solution is ripping out any elm trees,” Bollinger said.

Elm seed bugs can often be spotted in the bark, especially when they first start hatching.

“They feed on the elm seeds, and they’re just really good propagating,” Bollinger said.

Besides elm seed bugs, Bollinger is eliminating yellowjackets, wasps, and oriental cockroaches in the Salt Lake City area. He blames the long winter and the wet spring for putting the insects in a longer hibernation.

Since most residents can’t remove all their trees and greenery around their homes, Bollinger suggests a solid physical barrier.

“Making sure all of the seals on doors and windows, with either weather stripping, or good caulking or foam filler, making sure those seals are very, very tight,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

$100M project aims to upgrade Deer Creek dam, protect against quagga mussels

A $100 million project to upgrade infrastructure at the dam began earlier this summer, and dam managers said Tuesday the hope was to also protect against a future invasive threat.

2 days ago

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and County Flood Control Director Kade Moncur look at the water...

Carter Williams

How Salt Lake County avoided severe flooding from Utah’s record snowpack

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson called an end to the county's flood emergency on Monday, saying this year's flooding resulted in about $4 million in damage.

3 days ago

The NWS map of the blue cluster moving across Utah. (NWS)...

Michael Houck

Swarm of grasshoppers on weather radar was actually reflective material from Nevada air force base, NWS says

What was believed to be a swarm of grasshoppers on weather radar was chaff, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

5 days ago

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early...

Associated Press

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights

5 days ago

Bear Lake's changing blue color...

Mike Anderson

Environmental problems could change the blue at Bear Lake

There might be a change in the usual bright turquoise we're used to seeing at Bear Lake. While it’s a temporary change, it may be a sign of a bigger problem.

7 days ago

...

Jeffrey Dahdah

DWR releases 1,000 native fish into Weber River

A natural resource conservation effort eight yeas coming culminated Wednesday along the Weber River.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Elm seeds bugs are taking over Utah homes