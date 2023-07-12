Danny Musovski Puts Real Salt Lake On Board In Kansas City

KANSAS CITY – With Real Salt Lake’s undefeated streak in danger, Danny Musovski took matters into his own hands.

Musovski got ahead of the Sporting KC defense and lofted a shot over the goalkeeper in the 46th minute.

Danny Musovski with the finish straight after the halftime break. 😤 Chicho Arango subs on and assists to bring one back for #RSL. pic.twitter.com/AcA7LVI6hZ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 13, 2023

Real Salt Lake hasn’t lost a Major League Soccer game in over a month. The club’s last loss in MLS play came against the LA Galaxy on May 31.

Things looked grim for RSL prior to the goal. They trailed 2-0 to SKC in near-90-degree weather at the half.

Musovski gave the club a much-needed momentum boost. The goal was Musovski’s fifth of the season.

Real Salt Lake Aims To Stay Hot In Kansas City

RSL climbed up the standings in June. They now comfortably sit in the Western Conference’s four-seed.

Kansas City sits in tenth and aims to pull out a win to potentially jump into the playoff picture.

Real Salt Lake is coming off of what could be their best win of the year. They scored 4 goals and didn’t allow Orlando City to find the back of the net.

Numbers leading to our eighth straight unbeaten. #RSLvORL | @Shift4 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 9, 2023

The last time RSL scored four goals was against the San Jose Earthquakes in September 2021.

Newly acquired forward Chicho Arango will play his second match with RSL after debuting against Orlando City. Arango opened up scoring for RSL just 23 minutes into the match.

Sporting KC is undefeated in July. Their last match was a 2-2 draw with Houston. They beat Vancouver, 3-0, on July 1.

RSL and Kansas City last played on July 17, 2022. Real Salt Lake pulled out a 3-0 win at America First Field.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

