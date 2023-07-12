UTAH FIREWATCH
Anderson Julio Continues Goals Streak, Ties Match With Kansas City

Jul 12, 2023, 8:22 PM

KANSAS CITY – Anderson Julio had scored in both of Real Salt Lake’s previous two road games. He extended that streak to three in Children’s Mercy Park.

Julio’s shot from outside the box tied the game at 2-2.

RSL trailed 2-0 at the half. The club came out in the second half with much more energy and aggression.

The change of pace stunned Kansas City.

Julio’s goal came less than five minutes after he subbed in for Danny Musovski.

Musovski’s goal just after the half helped set up Julio’s equalizer.

RELATED: Danny Musovski Puts Real Salt Lake On Board In Kansas City

With momentum now with RSL, they looked to take the lead and secure three points on the road.

Real Salt Lake Aims To Stay Hot In Kansas City

Real Salt Lake hasn’t lost a Major League Soccer game in over a month. The club’s last loss in MLS play came against the LA Galaxy on May 31.

RSL climbed up the standings in June. They now comfortably sit in the Western Conference’s four-seed.

Kansas City sits in tenth and aims to pull out a win to potentially jump into the playoff picture.

Real Salt Lake is coming off of what could be their best win of the year. They scored 4 goals and didn’t allow Orlando City to find the back of the net.

The last time RSL scored four goals was against the San Jose Earthquakes in September 2021.

Newly acquired forward Chicho Arango will play his second match with RSL after debuting against Orlando City. Arango opened up scoring for RSL just 23 minutes into the match.

RELATED: Chicho Arango Scores First Goal With Real Salt Lake Against Orlando

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Sporting KC is undefeated in July. Their last match was a 2-2 draw with Houston. They beat Vancouver, 3-0, on July 1.

RSL and Kansas City last played on July 17, 2022. Real Salt Lake pulled out a 3-0 win at America First Field.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

