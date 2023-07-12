Real Salt Lake Pulls Off Comeback, Forces Draw With Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY – Real Salt Lake trailed by two at the half but pulled off a comeback to force a draw with Sporting KC.

Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio each scored as RSL fights to extend their undefeated streak.

Real Salt Lake, Sporting KC

First Half

Both RSL and Kansas City took some time to feel out the opposing defense.

There were zero shots attempted by either side in the first 23 minutes. It was around 90 degrees at kick-off, so the slow pace in the first half was understandable.

Nelson Palacio, in his Real Salt Lake debut, attempted a strike from outside the box but Sporting KC goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh was able to make the save.

Just minutes after Palacio’s attempt, Bryan Oviedo nearly put RSL on the board with a highlight goal.

He sent a strike to the top right corner but the ball bounced off the right post.

In the 30th minute, Kansas City got on the board first. Dániel Sallói snuck a shot past Gavin Beavers from the right side of the six-yard box.

Just six minutes later, Johnny Russell faked out RSL’s defense and got a shot off from the middle of the box.

Russell had been on a scoring drought, with his last goal coming nearly two months earlier on May 17.

Jasper Löeffelsend attempted a shot in the 44th minute but it missed wide left.

Real Salt Lake looked desperate for some momentum heading into the half. They trailed 2-0.

Second Half

Just after the break, Danny Musovski opened scoring for RSL.

Musovksi got behind the SKC defense and chipped a shot over McIntosh for his fifth goal of the season.

Right of the bat, it’s MUSOVSKI 🔥🔥

Real Salt Lake created multiple scoring opportunities but Kansas City’s goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh continued to make save after save.

He made six saves in the first 60 minutes.

Four minutes after Anderson Julio subbed in for Musovski, he found the back of the net.

Julio had scored in both of Real Salt Lake’s previous two road games.

Chicho Arango disputed a no-call late in the game after being blatantly tripped.

RSL and Sporting KC both got quality looks off in the closing minutes, but neither could take a late lead.

Real Salt Lake pulled off a comeback to force a draw in Kansas City.

