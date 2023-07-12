Keyonte George Leaves Summer League Game With Ankle Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Rookie Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George left the team’s Las Vegas Summer League game against the Denver Nuggets after turning his right ankle.

George limped off the floor with the help of his teammates before taking a seat on the Jazz’s bench.

The rookie then left for the locker room before the end of the half, and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Oh no! This is not what you want to see at #NBASummerLeague right now. #UtahJazz guard Keyonte George turns his ankle pretty hard.#TakeNote l @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/NXWeNWTRLW — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) July 13, 2023

In February, George injured the same ankle in a game against the Texas Longhorns but returned a week later to close the season for the Baylor Bears.

George averaged just 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over the Bears’ final four games before they were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

George Had Played Well Before Ankle Injury

The Jazz rookie was off to another strong start against the Nuggets before leaving the game with the ankle injury.

George had scored six points, grabbed three rebounds, and handed out two assists in 10 first-half minutes.

The guard had been a breakout star in both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three in five previous appearances.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

After going 1-2 in the Jazz summer league games in Utah, George led the roster to a perfect 2-0 record in Las Vegas.

Jazz rookies have been plagued by injuries as neither Taylor Hendricks nor Brice Sensabaugh had taken the floor yet between the two summer leagues.

Hendricks was the Jazz’s ninth pick in the draft while Sensabaugh was the 28th pick.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops