Jazz Stay Undefeated, Lose Keyonte George To Ankle Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz stayed undefeated in the Las Vegas Summer League downing the Denver Nuggets 96-91, but lost guard Keyonte George to an ankle injury.

George went down late in the first half after turning the ankle while driving to the basket.

The guard got up and initially limped towards the bench before teammate Ochai Agbaji and a trainer helped him off the floor.

George was ruled out by the team and did not return in the second half.

Keyonte George Ankle Is Latest Jazz Scourge

George is the latest Jazz player to be affected by injuries during the summer league.

Even before the Salt Lake City Summer League began, first round picks Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh were plagued by a hamstring and a knee injury.

Though the Jazz revealed that both players have resumed on-court workouts, neither rookie has suited up during the summer league.

Promising forward Luka Samanic suffered a knee injury in the Jazz’s final game of the Salt Lake City Summer League and missed the team’s Las Vegas debut, while Agbaji returned to the floor Wednesday after missing Monday’s win with back spasms.

Though the Jazz have yet to announce George’s availability for the rest of summer league, teams across the league have been cautious with injuries to their young stars.

Third overall pick Scoot Henderson left the Portland Trail Blazers Summer League debut with a shoulder injury and has yet to retake the floor. In the same game, Houston Rockets fourth overall pick Amen Thompson also suffered an ankle injury and was immediately ruled out for the remainder of summer league.

George had averaged 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three in five appearances before his injury.

The guard left the game with six points, three rebounds, and two assists in 10 first-half minutes.

Agbaji, Samanic Lead Jazz To 3-0 Record

Without leading scorer George, veterans Agbaji and Samanic were left to carry the Jazz offensively.

Agbaji recorded 14 points and seven rebounds but shot just 5-13 from the floor and 3-9 from the three-point line. The second-year guard also turned the ball over five times in 32 minutes.

Samanic matched Agbaji’s 14 point, seven rebound performance while shooting 6-12 from the floor and 2-6 from three.

The fourth-year forward committed five fouls and four turnovers in just 24 minutes.

When Do The Jazz Play Next?

The Utah Jazz will complete their fourth and final preassigned Summer League game Friday at 8:30 pm MT against the Phoenix Suns. The game will be televised on NBA TV. Summer League tournament play will begin over the weekend.

