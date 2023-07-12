UTAH FIREWATCH
BYU’s Cosmo Wears Custom Nike Shoes At Big 12 Football Media Days

Jul 12, 2023, 11:31 PM

SALT LAKE CITYBYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar wore a pair of custom Nike Air shoes during the opening day of the Big 12 Conference’s media days for football.

The league’s media days are being held at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, from July 12-13.

BYU’s beloved mascot attended the event along with football head coach Kalani Sitake and a group of Cougar players.

Cosmo sported BYU’s all-royal look with blue pants and jersey. However, the mascot pulled out a unique pair of shoes for BYU’s first event as a member of the Big 12.

The Nike Air shoes worn by Cosmo were white with fur, featuring royal blue Nike “Swoosh” logos and a BYU’s “Stretch Y” logo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In addition to showing up in style, Cosmo took some time with KSL Sports’ Matt Baiamonte to “speak” about being a mascot in the Big 12 Conference.

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

About Cosmo the Cougar

Cosmo has had a history for decades of doing impressive stunts that wow fans around the country and the world for that matter.

In 2017, Cosmo became a viral sensation with a dance to Ayo & Teo’s “Rolex” that was performed alongside the BYU’s National Champion dance squad “Cougarettes.” The viral moment has garnered more than seven million views.

RELATED: Cosmo, Cougarettes Breakout ‘Bird Walk’ Dance During Boise State/BYU Game

Since then, Cosmo’s viral moments have continued, highlighted by an incredible dunk from behind the three-point line during a BYU basketball game in the 2021-22 season.

