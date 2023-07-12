UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Players Aspire To Finish Higher Than Preseason Ranking

Jul 12, 2023, 11:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – The BYU football team checked in at number 11 in the 2023 preseason media poll.

UCF was the highest-ranked team out of the four newcomers checking in at number eight.

It wasn’t a surprise to see the Cougars near the bottom of the poll considering all the new faces in the program.

They’ll have a new starting quarterback, running back, and a new defensive staff when they take the field against Sam Houston.

Time will tell whether or not the Cougar’s efforts on the recruiting trail can help them exceed expectations, but being ranked near the bottom of the conference is providing extra motivation.

Linebacker Ben Bywater understands the ranking

“Every July, I’ve seen it my whole career, as players you see it. You can’t throw us at one, I understand that,” told Bywater to Mitch Harper and Matt Baiamonte during an interview.

“Obviously 11th, we want to beat that. When the smoke has cleared in December you want us to be up there with the top dogs. For us, it’s control game to game, what you are doing day in and day out, that’s what you can control and let the results see for themselves.”

Higher aspirations than 11 for Tyler Batty

“It’s whatever. We want to do a lot better than that,” said Tyler Batty to KSL sports.

“We’re excited to be in the Big 12. We’re excited to go and play these teams in this new conference and see what we can make happen. Everyone is aware of it (preseason ranking) whether we talk about it or not. We’re all competitors at the end of the day. We want to compete to be the best.”

BYU football knows it’s a tough challenge in year one

While speaking with the media during one of Kalani Sitake’s interviews, he noted that BYU knows how difficult this first season will be in the Big 12.

The Cougars play four of the five highest-rated teams in the Big 12 preseason poll, which includes a road trip to play the preseason favorite Texas Longhorns.

With media day now in the rearview mirror, the first major event of the season has concluded. We are that much closer to football being back each and every week.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Cosmo Wears Custom Nike Shoes At Big 12 Football Media Days

BYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar wore a pair of custom Nike Air shoes during the opening day of the Big 12 Conference's media days for football.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Stay Undefeated, Lose Keyonte George To Ankle Injury

The Utah Jazz stayed undefeated in the Las Vegas Summer League but lost guard Keyonte George to an ankle injury.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Leaves Summer League Game With Ankle Injury

Keyonte George left the Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League game against the Denver Nuggets with a rolled right ankle.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Pulls Off Comeback, Forces Draw With Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake trailed by two but pulled off a comeback to draw with Sporting KC. Musovski and Julio found the back of the net for RSL.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Continues Goals Streak, Ties Match With Kansas City

Anderson Julio had scored in both of Real Salt Lake's previous two road games. He extended that streak to three in Children's Mercy Park.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Musovski Puts Real Salt Lake On Board In Kansas City

With RSL's undefeated streak in danger, Danny Musovski took matters into his own hands. He scored to lower the Kansas City lead.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

BYU Football Players Aspire To Finish Higher Than Preseason Ranking