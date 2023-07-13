UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

What We Learned From Brett Yormark At Big 12 Media Days

Jul 13, 2023, 12:10 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark carries a presence when he speaks.

He took center stage right above the star at AT&T Stadium during Big 12 Media Days to address the media with a State of the Conference address.

Last year at this event, Yormark made his introduction to Big 12 media. But it was still Bob Bowlsby presiding over the conference. After a year of guiding the league, Yormark has settled in and has the once-beleaguered league feeling that they are in a position of strength.

During the presentation that featured PowerPoint slides above him, Yormark painted a bold vision for this conference and celebrated the successes away from the field during his first year as commissioner.

Here are some of the key things we learned from Yormark as he gears up for his second year in the league.

Brett Yormark talks Conference Expansion

Last month Yormark told reporters that the Big 12 had “a plan” on how to attack conference expansion. What’s the latest?

He told reporters after he left the podium that he didn’t have a specific timeline for when he wanted to execute the expansion plan. But he emphasized that he is more than happy to move forward with the current 12 members in the league.

“But as I’ve always said, I love the composition of this conference right now,” Yormark said. “The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible, and if we stay at 12, we’re perfectly fine with that.”

Yormark continued, “If the opportunity presents itself where there’s something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives, starting with the board, then we’re certainly going to pursue it.”

He was also asked about the feedback he’s received from board members in his conference about the possibility of adding a non-Power Five team such as UConn.

“As it relates to a school that’s a non-Power Five, if they create value and they align well with our goals and objectives, it’s a conversation we’ll consider having.”

The talk on expansion definitely wasn’t a top priority for Yormark as he instead focused on the current composition of his league.

Four newcomers bring in a year of “celebration”

The additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston were a big talking point during the first day of the Big 12’s media event.

For Brett Yormark, this one year of being a 14-team league is a year to celebrate. With 700 credentialed media at the event, there are definitely a lot of eyes on this new edition of the Big 12.

“I’m really excited about this season. In fact, I think it’s going to be a year of celebration. We’re going to celebrate our continuing eight. We’re going to celebrate our new four. And in fact, we’re going to celebrate Texas and Oklahoma and all the contributions they’ve made to this conference since day one because they’ll always be a big part of this conference.

“For me, it’s really a year of celebration, and we’re very excited about it.”

Bob Bowlsby Award

The Big 12 Conference created the Bob Bowlsby Award in honor of the former Commissioner. Bowlsby helped saved the Big 12 and restabilized the league adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston after Texas and Oklahoma declared they were leaving for the SEC.

In honor of Bowlsby, Yormark is creating an award named after him and it will serve as the Conference’s highest honor, presented to the male and female student-athlete that best represents the characteristics of leadership and excellence on and off the field.

TCU’s Max Duggan won the recognition for men in 2022.

Doubling-Down on Championship Sites

Yormark made it clear that he wants to “double-down” on the locations that host Big 12 championships. He announced an extension with AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 football championship game through the 2030 season.

When asked about Kansas City for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, he acknowledged that he didn’t know much about the city prior to the basketball season last year. But after last season’s tournament, he said he does want to “double-down” with Kansas City as the host of the future.

Highlighting the year that was off the field

During Yormark’s State of the Conference address, he had a slide that featured 12 bullet points of what the league has accomplished since he stepped into the Commissioner chair.

Those bullets were:

It’s been a busy first year for Brett Yormark. We shall see what he is able to accomplish in his second year.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Everything BYU’s Kalani Sitake Said At Big 12 Conference Media Days

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake spoke during the opening day of the Big 12 Conference's media days in Arlington, Texas.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Players Aspire To Finish Higher Than Preseason Ranking

“It’s whatever (being ranked 11th). We want to do a lot better than that," said Tyler Batty to KSL sports.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Cosmo Wears Custom Nike Shoes At Big 12 Football Media Days

BYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar wore a pair of custom Nike Air shoes during the opening day of the Big 12 Conference's media days for football.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Stay Undefeated, Lose Keyonte George To Ankle Injury

The Utah Jazz stayed undefeated in the Las Vegas Summer League but lost guard Keyonte George to an ankle injury.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Leaves Summer League Game With Ankle Injury

Keyonte George left the Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League game against the Denver Nuggets with a rolled right ankle.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Pulls Off Comeback, Forces Draw With Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake trailed by two but pulled off a comeback to draw with Sporting KC. Musovski and Julio found the back of the net for RSL.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

What We Learned From Brett Yormark At Big 12 Media Days