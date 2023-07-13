UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

1 injured in crash that temporarily closed NB I-15 in southern Utah

Jul 13, 2023, 8:50 AM

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON, Utah — State troopers say one person was hospitalized in serious condition after a cement truck and water truck crashed in Washington County.

The crash temporarily blocked all northbound Interstate 15 lanes Thursday morning, but one lane reopened before 8:45 a.m.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the water truck broke down at milepost 12 and was partially blocking the right lane. As the driver was setting up his caution triangles, Roden said the cement truck approached over the hill crest and did not see the other truck until the last second. He tried to swerve and avoid the water truck but clipped the back of the truck.

The cement truck then hit the center concrete barrier and came back to the right, with both trucks blocking all lanes of traffic.

The water truck driver was not injured in the crash, but the cement truck driver was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Roden said the crash happened in a construction zone.

(Utah Highway Patrol) (Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah researchers learning more about NHPI cancer rates

The National Cancer Institute discovered young Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have the highest cancer death rates.

10 hours ago

emergency lights...

Josh Ellis

Troopers: Driver killed in crash after running red light

A 26-year-old man has died after state troopers say he ran a red light and was struck by a semitruck Wednesday night.

10 hours ago

Some Amazon Prime Day deals will become more costly if not monitored....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Some Amazon Prime Day deals will become more costly if not monitored

The Amazon Prime deals have been fast and furious. Sure, people have been snatching up the usual robot vacuum and tablets, but they have also saved big on binge-watching.

1 day ago

A "No Gondola!" banner near Little Cottonwood Canyon. (John Wilson/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Utahns react to gondola decision for Little Cottonwood Canyon transit solution

UDOT opting to move forward with plans to add a gondola to Little Cottonwood Canyon, but not all Utahns are thrilled about the idea.

1 day ago

(file) A critical mental health benefit for the Salt Lake City Police Department is suspended by it...

Debbie Worthen

Salt Lake City Police Department suspends peer support mental health program

A critical mental health benefit for the Salt Lake City Police Department is suspended by its chief of police as of Wednesday.

1 day ago

The car that the woman was trapped underneath. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Andrew Adams

Witnesses, first responders help pinned woman in bizarre roadside mishap in Spanish Fork

It was a freak accident on a busy Utah County road as a car stalled, and when the driver got out to push it, and rolled back over her. But luckily, bystanders and a first responder were at the scene to save her.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

1 injured in crash that temporarily closed NB I-15 in southern Utah