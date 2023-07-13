1 injured in crash that temporarily closed NB I-15 in southern Utah

WASHINGTON, Utah — State troopers say one person was hospitalized in serious condition after a cement truck and water truck crashed in Washington County.

The crash temporarily blocked all northbound Interstate 15 lanes Thursday morning, but one lane reopened before 8:45 a.m.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the water truck broke down at milepost 12 and was partially blocking the right lane. As the driver was setting up his caution triangles, Roden said the cement truck approached over the hill crest and did not see the other truck until the last second. He tried to swerve and avoid the water truck but clipped the back of the truck.

The cement truck then hit the center concrete barrier and came back to the right, with both trucks blocking all lanes of traffic.

The water truck driver was not injured in the crash, but the cement truck driver was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Roden said the crash happened in a construction zone.