Troopers: Driver killed in crash after running red light

PRICE, Utah — A 26-year-old man has died after state troopers say he ran a red light and was struck by a semitruck Wednesday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the 2023 white Freightliner with a box trailer was driving east on 100 North, approaching the intersection with Main Street in Price. A white 2020 Toyota Camry was driving south on Main Street and failed to stop at the red light.

Troopers said the semi hit the passenger side of the Camry. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but the driver of the Camry died on scene. The truck driver and a passenger who was in the sleeper berth both suffered minor injuries.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributor in the crash. Main Street was closed for approximately three hours while investigators were on scene.