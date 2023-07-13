NATIONAL NEWS
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
Jul 13, 2023, 9:27 AM
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers.
10 hours ago
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights.
1 day ago
Two people gave multiple police agencies a chase on the Arizona-Utah border after allegedly stealing from a Walmart.
1 day ago
The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a winter snowpack melts was found over the weekend
1 day ago
An Arizona man that conspiracy theorists falsely claim led an FBI plot to orchestrate the January 6 insurrection, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Fox News accusing the right-wing channel and former host Tucker Carlson of defamation.
1 day ago
The Walt Disney Company’s board has unanimously voted to extend CEO Bob Iger’s contract through the end of 2026 — an extension of two years.
1 day ago
