Big 12 Coach Compares College Football To ‘Religion And Politics’

Jul 13, 2023, 9:19 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas – Nobody in college football is more outspoken than Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.

Gundy is one of the longest-tenured college football coaches along with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

He was named head coach back on January 3rd, 2005, and has spent his entire coaching career in the Big 12 conference. 

Only Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has been the top guy at his current school longer than Gundy.

The former Cowboy quarterback has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind on various topics.

NIL and transfer portal like religion and politics

When speaking to the general media, Gundy was asked why many players from last year’s team left the program.

His response was my favorite quote from 2023 media days.

“We’ve got players that are playing on National Championship teams that are leaving and going to other schools,” said Gundy.

“We have players that are leaving after one year, players that are leaving after five years. For a while there I thought it was interesting, but I’m almost considering the NIL and the portal like religion and politics where it’s not even worth discussing because we don’t necessarily have a rhyme or reason for what’s happening.”

BYU football benefited greatly from the transfer portal this year.

One of the surprise commitments was left tackle Caleb Etienne leaving Oklahoma State to join the Cougars.

Gundy doubles down on Bedlam Series

Gundy has been very outspoken about losing the Bedlam rivalry game with Oklahoma leaving for the SEC.

He made it clear that Oklahoma State won’t be prioritizing this game in non-conference scheduling going forward.

“Oklahoma State is not going to change what we do because Oklahoma chose to go to the SEC,” Gundy told the media.

“They need to change what they do because they’re the ones that made their mind up to go to the SEC. So with all the talk from administration and people saying that Oklahoma State needs to do this and that, all Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC. So it is what it is.

We can cut right to the chase. For me, I want to listen to the board. I’ll listen to the president. I’ll listen to the AD if that’s something they want to do. I’m good. But I don’t think it’s going to happen based on the way the scheduling is. Everybody needs to realize, it didn’t have to happen if they didn’t leave change leagues.”

Big 12 finale for Oklahoma State against BYU

The Bedlam Series has been played for 117 consecutive years with the final meeting for the foreseeable future coming on November 4th in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State will host newcomer BYU in the final regular season game of the season on November 25th.

Normally, that date was reserved for the rivalry game. However, additional teams added to the conference have made scheduling more difficult.

Change comes fast and furious in college football these days. It’s going to be sad to see this rivalry game go away.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter here.

