Two RSL Academy Players Selected For MLS NEXT All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake Homegrown midfielder Jude Wellings and Real Monarchs forward Zavier Gozo will both represent RSL Academy at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

The second-annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game will be played at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday, July 19.

The MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee picked 22 players under the age of 18 who have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season.

Wellings has played for RSL Academy, the Real Monarchs, and the U-17 United States Youth National Team. He was a captain for the U-17 squad and started in six of his eight appearances for the Monarchs.

Gozo, a Utah-native, led the U-17 team in goals scored with over 12. He also played with RSL Academy and the Monarchs, while also making an appearance with the the U-16 United States Youth National Team.

Both Wellings and Gozo are eligible to play with the Monarchs for the 2023-24 Academy season.

