UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Discussed Stadium Renovations At Big 12 Media Days

Jul 13, 2023, 11:08 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe always dreamed of getting BYU to the Power Five.

That dream was realized when former Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby called Holmoe, saying his athletic department was getting the invite.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Listen to the full Tom Holmoe interview on KSL NewsRadio’s Big 12 Media Days special on July 14 at Noon (MT).

It was five decades of hard work that began with LaVell Edwards changing the trajectory of BYU’s storied program.

Edwards’ impact was profound on BYU football. That’s why the stadium BYU plays in bears his name.

By going into the Big 12, everything in Tom Holmoe’s athletic department is being sized up from top to bottom. That includes facilities like LES.

On July 1, Holmoe told reporters on BYU’s first day as a Big 12 program that LaVell Edwards Stadium was “a stadium that needs some work.”

Tom Holmoe weighed in on LaVell Edwards Stadium renovations

He expanded on that comment to KSL Sports during Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium.

“We’re not going to redo it,” Holmoe told KSL Sports. “I can make it clear that I’ve never been a fan of making it a bowl. I think that if you add in the bowl, it makes it a bowl, but those are the worst seats in the house or not in the endzone or the sideline but from an angle. The sight lines aren’t great. You’d spend tens of millions of dollars doing that for seats that aren’t great.”

Holmoe added, “If you look at Stanford, they downsized when they redid their stadium. And people that are building new stadiums aren’t going 80,000. You have these traditional stadiums like LSU or Michigan or Clemson, that are older stadiums that were big when they were built. So I think the key thing is refurbishment. So we’ll dress them up, and we’ll put in some things that we feel are necessary at the right time for hospitality and amenity and fan experience. That’s what it’s about these days, not necessarily size, but what kind of an experience and what kind of a team you have playing on the field.”

Last season, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and his executive staff in the conference saw LES up close for the Baylor game. One of the takeaways, improvements probably need to happen at LES.

BYU associate athletic director Chad Lewis explained earlier this month during an interview on KSL Sports’ Cougar Sports Saturday.

“When the Big 12 came and saw Lavell Edwards Stadium, their response was, ‘This is really cool, this is a cute stadium. It’s kind of got that 1970’s/1980’s feel,’” said Lewis to KSL Sports. “We’ve got a lot to do to improve even our best facilities and that won’t come all in one day. It will be measured. It will be when we have the finances and resources to do it.”

Possibility of decreasing capacity at LES

Could there ever be a situation where BYU downsized the capacity at LaVell Edwards Stadium? They have seen a decrease at their basketball venue, the Marriott Center.

The capacity of the Marriott Center is now at 17,978 after putting in blue chairback seats everywhere in the area. When it was built in the 1970s, it was at 22,700 seats.

LaVell Edwards Stadium currently holds 63,470 fans. Would Holmoe consider decreasing capacity in the house that LaVell built?

Holmoe replied, “Well, it’s possible. … I think when Texas and Oklahoma leave, I think we will have the biggest football stadium in the Big 12. We want to still keep a large [capacity] number for our fans to be able to come to the games live. But that also has to be with amenities. You have to deal with that. People like sitting in chairs.

“When you look at this stadium right here at Cowboys Stadium, every seat here is a theater chair. Some are better than others. That’s not really our intention. I’m not trying to keep up with the Joneses –Jerry Jones, excuse me– I had to put that in there,” Holmoe said with a smile. “But we will do things the way that we feel would be best for BYU, our team, our game experience, and the fans.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Cornerbacks

Fall camp is on the way for Utah football and we are brushing up on each of the Utes’ 2023 position groups- today featuring the cornerbacks.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Media Days: How TCU Football Plans To Follow Up Playoff Run

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes discussed how his Horned Frogs football team plans to follow up a successful 2022 season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Cincinnati Expects From First Big 12 Road Game At BYU

"I hate playing on short weeks," head coach Scott Satterfield told the Big 12 media.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two RSL Academy Players Selected For MLS NEXT All-Star Game

RSL Homegrown midfielder Jude Wellings and Real Monarchs forward Zavier Gozo will both represent RSL Academy at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Coach Compares College Football To ‘Religion And Politics’

"I'm almost considering the NIL and the portal like religion and politics where it's not even worth discussing because we don't necessarily have a rhyme or reason for what's happening."

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Living Out Big 12 Dream Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Had As QB

Texas head coach still looks back fondly on his playing days at BYU.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Discussed Stadium Renovations At Big 12 Media Days