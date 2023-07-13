UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

What Cincinnati Expects From First Big 12 Road Game At BYU

Jul 13, 2023, 11:11 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – The debut season as a Big 12 conference member can’t come soon enough for BYU football.

A day years in the making, BYU will host the Cincinnati Bearcats in their first-ever Big 12 conference home game on September 29th.

It will be the third meeting between the two schools. BYU is 2-0 all-time against Cincinnati.

Tanner Mangum led the Cougars to a 38-24 victory in 2015 after starting quarterback Taysom Hill went down with a season-ending injury in the opener against Nebraska.

Hill returned the next season to help the Cougars with a 20-3 win on the road against Cincinnati under first-year head coach Kalani Sitake.

There’s been a lot of change inside the Bearcats program since that time.

None of the current players under first-year coach Scott Satterfield played in either of those games.

Previous head coach Luke Fickell came and went since the last time these two teams met. He’s now the head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Traveling to Provo will be a historic moment for the visiting Bearcats. It will be their first road game as a member of the Big 12 conference.

Expectations For Cincinnati’s First Big 12 Road Game

“That’s a long trip for us and that’s going to be a night game,” Satterfield said to Big 12 media members.

“I think maybe 10:30 eastern time on that Friday night. We know that’s a hostile environment.

They’ve got a great football team and great fan support there. That’s going to be an extreme challenge, and to come out there right after you play Oklahoma and have to leave out on a Thursday to go and play them. But you know what,we’re taking it one week at a time.

After the Oklahoma game we’ll have a plan in place to get as prepared as possible to go out there and be prepared to play BYU.”

Cincinnati preparations for a quick turnaround against BYU

BYU football has played on Friday night before The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints general conference in October all throughout the independent era.

Many believed this would go away after joining the Big 12 conference. However, the conference helped the Cougars in scheduling by keeping BYU on that Friday night.

“I hate playing on short weeks,” Satterfield told the media.

BYU is used to playing late games inside Lavell Edwards stadium which makes this a clear advantage for the Cougars.

“I don’t like it. I don’t know anybody that really likes it,” continued Satterfield.

“The players don’t like it. The coaches don’t like it. It’s tough to bounce back, win or lose, and play the next week, particularly on the road. That’s a long trip for us.”

This is an important conference game matchup between the two newcomers and both teams could use a win before getting into the thick of conference play.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM MST on ESPN.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter here

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Cornerbacks

Fall camp is on the way for Utah football and we are brushing up on each of the Utes’ 2023 position groups- today featuring the cornerbacks.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Media Days: How TCU Football Plans To Follow Up Playoff Run

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes discussed how his Horned Frogs football team plans to follow up a successful 2022 season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Discussed Stadium Renovations At Big 12 Media Days

Could LaVell Edwards Stadium experience renovations now that they are in the Big 12 Conference?

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two RSL Academy Players Selected For MLS NEXT All-Star Game

RSL Homegrown midfielder Jude Wellings and Real Monarchs forward Zavier Gozo will both represent RSL Academy at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Coach Compares College Football To ‘Religion And Politics’

"I'm almost considering the NIL and the portal like religion and politics where it's not even worth discussing because we don't necessarily have a rhyme or reason for what's happening."

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Living Out Big 12 Dream Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Had As QB

Texas head coach still looks back fondly on his playing days at BYU.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

What Cincinnati Expects From First Big 12 Road Game At BYU