Big 12 Media Days: How TCU Football Plans To Follow Up Playoff Run

ARLINGTON, Texas – TCU head coach Sonny Dykes discussed how his Horned Frogs football team plans to follow up a successful 2022 season during his comments at Big 12 Media Days.

The league’s media days are being held at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, from July 12-13.

TCU Football’s 2022 Season

During his podium press conference, Dykes talked about his team reaching last season’s national title game and preseason expectations for the Horned Frogs in 2023.

“Last year was a fun season for TCU football. We came last year and didn’t have very high expectations. I think we were picked seventh in the preseason poll, and I probably would have picked us lower, honestly, than I think the media did just based on what was coming back and the coaching change and all the stuff that transpired,” Dykes said in his opening statement. “You’ve got to give our players a ton of credit. We had a good nucleus of players. But what made that group interesting and fun to coach is we were better collectively than we were individually, and that’s the sign of a great team, and I think that’s what we had last year.”

That opening shot… 😎 Proud to be part of the future of this conference! #GoFrogs | #DFWBig12Team https://t.co/DnRJOsu5OW — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) July 12, 2023

Dykes said that his football team started the 2022 season as an average to “slightly below average” team. As the year progressed, the head coach said the Horned Frogs gained confidence after winning some games and became an above-average team. By the end of the season, TCU was in the Big 12 title game, College Playoff Playoff, and National Championship.

“It was a fun ride to go on. Those players, man, their level of commitment and their respect for each other was really just fun to be a part of, and it was a hell of a ride and something I’ll never forget,” Dykes said of the 2022 campaign.

RELATED: Everything BYU’s Kalani Sitake Said At Big 12 Conference Media Days

Sonny Dykes on Horned Frogs in 2023

After talking about last year, Dykes addressed the upcoming season and how the Horned Frogs want to turn the page and “move forward.”

“I think everybody has slogans for their program, and I think when you think about TCU football, our deal is we try to be all steak and no sizzle. I think that’s kind of what we want,” the coach said. “We want to fly under the radar a little bit, and I think it’s a role that we relish. And we want to overperform and underpromise. That’s kind of our mentality in our program.”

Dykes stated that his team and coaching staff will adapt to do whatever is needed to be successful.

“My goal is to try to win football games,” Dykes added. “At the end of the day, our job as a coach is to figure out what that looks like, and does that mean going really fast and wearing people down, and if that’s the case, then that’s what the offense will look like. If that means going really slow and not turning the ball over and giving our defense a chance to win games, then that’s what we’ll do.”

The Horned Frogs open their 2023 schedule at home against the Colorado Buffaloes on September 2.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland