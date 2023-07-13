UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Cornerbacks

Jul 13, 2023, 11:22 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY –Fall camp is just under a month away for Utah football and to help refresh our minds for it, we’ll be breaking down each of the Utes’ 2023 position groups.

Every week till “Camp Kyle” kicks off, look for one offensive and one defensive position group per week. Today we take a look at a group that’s going to look a little different than it has the past few years but has a ton of potential in the cornerbacks.

Leading the way will be cornerback coach Sharrieff Shah who joined Utah’s staff in 2012 and has pretty much hit the ground running from the jump. The cornerbacks will have to do it without pick-six machine Clark Phillips III in 2023 since being selected in the fourth round by the Atlanta Falcons. However, Shah’s group has several players who are ready to step up, while also bringing in some exciting new talent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Taking A Look At The Utah Cornerbacks.

As mentioned above, Phillips III will be a big loss for this group, however, there are a lot of returning athletes who have seen significant playing time against the likes of Ohio State, USC, Oregon, etc. over the past few seasons and should be ready to step into a larger role. Add in having a coach in Shah who is now in his 11th season with the team and you have to like your odds.

Expect the group to be anchored by guys like JT Broughton, Zemaiah Vaughn, and Faybian Marks who have all played significant roles for the Utes in the defensive backfield even with CPIII around.

A Closer Look At The Cornerback Returners

*Bolded names indicate significant experience.

  • JaTravis Broughton, Senior, played in all 14 games with 11 starts at cornerback in 2022, 35 career games with 18 starts, Pac-12 honorable mention as a sophomore in 2020.
  • Elijah Davis, Redshirt Freshman, played in three games in freshman season last year.
  • Nick Howe, Sophomore, saw no action last year.
  • Tao Johnson, Redshirt Freshman, played in four games at wide receiver and on special teams in 2022.
  • Kenzel Lawler, Sophomore, played in five games, seeing time on defense and special teams in 2022.
  • Jocelyn Malaska, Redshirt Freshman, got reserve action in three games, including in the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl Game last season.
  • Faybian Marks, Junior, played in six games as a reserve corner and on special teams in 2022, played in 10 games the season before, starting seven before being sidelined due to injury.
  • Zemaiah Vaughn, Junior, played in all 14 games with seven starts, including the last six contests in 2022, got in 13 games with four starts in the previous season.

Who Is New At Cornerback For The Utes?

The Utes had a historic signing class in 2023 and the incoming cornerback talent both from high school and the transfer portal is a big reason why.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Some Words From Sharrieff Shah About The Utah Cornerbacks Room.

Unfortunately, the cornerback room was nursing some bumps and bruises through spring ball, but on the plus-side it allowed coach Shah to work more with some of the newcomers to get them up to speed for a very important 2023 season.

“After spring, I’ll tell you we started with 12 corners and have four playing right now,” Shah said. “It’s been a freakishly strange spring in that as much as the folks you wanted to see continue to play just got dinged up a little bit. It provided the opportunity for Miles Battle to get reps and he needed it. You know, God-given attributes- I can’t make anyone 6’4″ and 200 lbs., but I am so happy he is with me right now because there are some things he needed to learn and still needs to learn that I think will make him a good cornerback in our program. It’s been fantastic.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Media Days: How TCU Football Plans To Follow Up Playoff Run

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes discussed how his Horned Frogs football team plans to follow up a successful 2022 season.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Cincinnati Expects From First Big 12 Road Game At BYU

"I hate playing on short weeks," head coach Scott Satterfield told the Big 12 media.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Discussed Stadium Renovations At Big 12 Media Days

Could LaVell Edwards Stadium experience renovations now that they are in the Big 12 Conference?

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two RSL Academy Players Selected For MLS NEXT All-Star Game

RSL Homegrown midfielder Jude Wellings and Real Monarchs forward Zavier Gozo will both represent RSL Academy at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Coach Compares College Football To ‘Religion And Politics’

"I'm almost considering the NIL and the portal like religion and politics where it's not even worth discussing because we don't necessarily have a rhyme or reason for what's happening."

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Living Out Big 12 Dream Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Had As QB

Texas head coach still looks back fondly on his playing days at BYU.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Cornerbacks