UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #36 Utah’s Levani Damuni (Linebacker)

Jul 13, 2023, 1:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #36 is Utah’s Levani Damuni (LB).

Utah’s Levani Damuni

Damuni is a senior linebacker from Providence, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Damuni was a four-star prospect, ranked the nation’s 18th-best inside linebacker, and Utah’s fifth-best recruit.

Damuni was also the 2016 Logan Herald All-Valley Player of the Year, the 2015 Logan Herald All-Valley Defensive Player of the Year, and earned all-state and all-region honors twice.

Prior to his time with Utah, Damuni spent four years at Stanford.

As a Cardinal, Damuni earned the Outstanding Senior Award, was a 2022 All-Pac-12 honorable mention linebacker, made Phil Steele’s 2022 All-Pac-12 fourth team, and earned the Greg Piers Award- Special Teams.

As a senior in 2022, Damuni was a team captain and led the team in tackles with 79.

Damuni’s father played football at Utah State.

About 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Represents Pac-12 On Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Utah football's Kyle Whittingham has been named to the Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List. He is the only coach from the Pac-12 represented.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Cornerbacks

Fall camp is on the way for Utah football and we are brushing up on each of the Utes’ 2023 position groups- today featuring the cornerbacks.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Media Days: How TCU Football Plans To Follow Up Playoff Run

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes discussed how his Horned Frogs football team plans to follow up a successful 2022 season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Cincinnati Expects From First Big 12 Road Game At BYU

"I hate playing on short weeks," head coach Scott Satterfield told the Big 12 media.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Discussed Stadium Renovations At Big 12 Media Days

Could LaVell Edwards Stadium experience renovations now that they are in the Big 12 Conference?

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two RSL Academy Players Selected For MLS NEXT All-Star Game

RSL Homegrown midfielder Jude Wellings and Real Monarchs forward Zavier Gozo will both represent RSL Academy at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

60 in 60: #36 Utah’s Levani Damuni (Linebacker)