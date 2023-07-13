60 in 60: #36 Utah’s Levani Damuni (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #36 is Utah’s Levani Damuni (LB).

Utah’s Levani Damuni

Damuni is a senior linebacker from Providence, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Damuni was a four-star prospect, ranked the nation’s 18th-best inside linebacker, and Utah’s fifth-best recruit.

Damuni was also the 2016 Logan Herald All-Valley Player of the Year, the 2015 Logan Herald All-Valley Defensive Player of the Year, and earned all-state and all-region honors twice.

Prior to his time with Utah, Damuni spent four years at Stanford.

As a Cardinal, Damuni earned the Outstanding Senior Award, was a 2022 All-Pac-12 honorable mention linebacker, made Phil Steele’s 2022 All-Pac-12 fourth team, and earned the Greg Piers Award- Special Teams.

As a senior in 2022, Damuni was a team captain and led the team in tackles with 79.

Damuni’s father played football at Utah State.

About 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

