Granite School District removes weeds with goats

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Utah school district is employing some “kids” to clean up school lawns.

On Friday, the Granite School District announced herds of goats would be on the Oakridge Elementary and Churchill Jr. High grounds to help with weed mitigation.

“Some friendly goats will be on the grounds of the two schools helping us with weed mitigation for fire prevention. These goats do great work!” stated the district’s Facebook post.

The school district asks people to keep their dogs away from the area so the goats can work without disturbance. The goats will be working for the next few weeks.