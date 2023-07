Pac-12 Announces 2023 Media Day Attendees

SALT LAKE CITY – Just a little over a week out from Pac-12 Media Day, the Conference of Champions revealed who will be attending their 2023 event from all 12 schools.

A quick scan over the list didn’t reveal any major surprises as the league prepares for their first Media Day event in Las Vegas, and last one with USC and UCLA involved.

For Utah specifically, head coach Kyle Whittingham and quarterback Cam Rising will be making their second trip together to the mele, while safety Cole Bishop will be taking his first turn representing the Utes.

A Look At All 36 Pac-12 Attendees

Arizona Wildcats

Hosts Utah on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Head Coach: Jedd Fisch

Quarterback: Jayden de Laura

Cornerback: Treydan Stukes

Arizona State Sun Devils

Play Utah on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Head Coach: Kenny Dillingham

Tight End: Jalin Conyers

Cornerback: Jordan Clark

Cal Golden Bears

Play Utah on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Head Coach: Justin Wilcox

Offensive Lineman: Matthew Cindric

Linebacker: Jackson Sirmon

Colorado Buffaloes

Play Utah on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Head Coach: Deion Sanders

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders

Cornerback: Travis Hunter

Oregon Ducks

Play Utah on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

Quarterback: Bo Nix

Linebacker: Jeffrey Bassa

Oregon State Beavers

Host Utah on Saturday, September 29, 2023

Head Coach: Johnathan Smith

Wide Receiver: Anthony Gould

Cornerback: Kitan Oladapo

Stanford Cardinal

Not on Utah’s 2023 football schedule

Head Coach: Troy Taylor

Wide Receiver: John Humphreys

Linebacker: Tristan Sinclair

UCLA Bruins

Play Utah on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Head Coach: Chip Kelly

Offensive Lineman: Duke Clemens

Linebacker: Laiatu Latu

USC Trojans

Host Utah on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Head Coach: Lincoln Riley

Quarterback: Caleb Williams

Linebacker: Mason Cobb

Utah Utes

Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham

Quarterback: Cam Rising

Safety: Cole Bishop

Washington Huskies

Host Utah, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer

Quarterback: Michael Penix Jr.

Linebacker: Edefuan Olofoshio

Washington State Cougars

Not on Utah’s 2023 football schedule

Head Coach: Jake Dickert

Quarterback: Cam Ward

Defensive End: Ron Stone Jr.

