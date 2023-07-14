Utah man extradited from Montana for attempted aggravated murder charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in the Salt Lake County jail after allegedly attempting to kill his future stepfather in early July, police say.

On July 2, the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at a Liberty Park home at approximately 4:25 pm.

“Officers responded and found a 65-year-old man covered in blood and immediately performed life-saving measures until Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics arrived.” according to the SLCPD statement.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Thursday, the victim was in stable condition.

SLCPD said they learned that 36-year-old Brent Haggard came to the house, started attacking his future stepfather, and fled in a car.

“On July 5, detectives learned the Great Falls Police Department found Haggard in Great Falls, Montana. Detectives worked to get Haggard returned to Utah,” stated police.

Haggard was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for one count of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233