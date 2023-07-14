UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

A 10-day UPS strike could be the costliest in US history

Jul 14, 2023, 10:56 AM

UPS workers go through a rehearsal of a pending strike at the UPS facility in Longwood, Florida. (J...

UPS workers go through a rehearsal of a pending strike at the UPS facility in Longwood, Florida. (John Raoux/AP via CNN)

(John Raoux/AP via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

New York (CNN) — A 10-day UPS strike could cost the U.S. economy $7.1 billion. That could make it the costliest work stoppage ever in U.S. history, according to an estimate from a Michigan economic research firm that studies the costs of labor disruptions.

The estimate from Anderson Economic Group said the hit to businesses and consumers would be $4.6 billion by itself, causing “significant and lasting harm for small businesses, household workers, sole practitioners, and online retailers across the country.”

Other costs include estimated direct losses at UPS of $816 million, as well as $1.1 billion in lost wages by 340,000 members of the Teamsters union at the company. The remaining costs would be born by UPS suppliers and from lost tax revenue.

The union has said it will go on strike August 1 without an agreement on a new contract. Talks broke off last week with both sides accusing the other of walking away from the table.

The Teamsters union did not have an immediate comment on the study. It has said in the past that if there is a strike it will be the fault of the company for not stepping up and agreeing to the economic package being sought by the union despite having its earnings nearly double during the life of the current five-year contract.

UPS said that it won’t comment on third-party research and that it is still hopeful of reaching an agreement with the union to avoid a strike.

“Our focus is on negotiations rather than speculation,” said UPS spokesman Glenn Zaccara. “We remain confident that we will reach an agreement that is a win for our employees, our company and customers, and the union.”

UPS did say Friday that it has started to train its nonunion U.S. workers, including managers to help continue at least some of the company’s operations if there is a strike. UPS has nearly 100,000 nonunion employees in the United States as of the end of last year.

“While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers’ packages if the Teamsters choose to strike,” said a statement from the company.

UPS handled an average of 20.8 million U.S. packages a day last year. It would only be able to handle a fraction of that volume if there is a strike, said Satish Jindel, president of ShipMatrix, a software provider that works with the parcel shipper. But he said that UPS will concentrate on trying to deliver international shipments and high-value expedited shipments.

Asked if nonunion employees have been told they can’t schedule vacations starting August 1, Zaccara said, “We are asking management employees to be at the ready, should we need them.”

UPS has had only one national strike in its history, a 16-day strike in 1997 by the Teamsters. During that strike it essentially shutdown all U.S. operations and did not try to make deliveries. Back then the company had 180,000 Teamster-represented employees during that strike, slightly more than half the numbers it has now, and it was far less central to the US economy, said Patrick Anderson, president of Anderson Economic Group.

“It wasn’t a tech-centric economy built around small package delivery then,” said Anderson.

Anderson said estimates of the cost of earlier strikes goes back only 100 years, and that this would be the costliest he could find in that time frame. The $7.1 billion cost estimates would nearly double the $4.2 billion total economic hit of the costliest recent strike, the 2019 strike at General Motors. And that strike lasted six weeks, not just 10 days.

He said that the cost of the strike would be limited if it only lasts a couple of days, but would increase rapidly after that.

“The damage clearly grows day by day,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A sign stands warning of extreme heat Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif....

Ty O'Neil

Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave

Most visitors to Death Valley National Park only make it a short distance to any site at the hottest and driest place on Earth before returning to the sanctuary of an air-conditioned vehicle.

11 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesda...

Associated Press

Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial

The Justice Department urged a judge Thursday to reject Donald Trump's efforts to postpone his classified documents trial, saying there was no basis for an “open-ended” delay sought by his lawyers.

1 day ago

FILE - A bottle of soda is photographed in Washington Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. On Thursday, July 13...

Associated Press

Sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe

The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the sweetener aspartame — found in diet soda and countless other foods — as a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate expert group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe in limited quantities.

1 day ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen here during the 38th Cannes Film Festival in 1977. (AFP/Getty Images)...

Martha Alexander

Beachgoers beware, this controversial piece of swimwear is back in style

After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most controversial swimwear garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.

1 day ago

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

Oklahoma murder conviction reversed due to sexual relationship between judge, prosecutor

An Oklahoma appeals court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction because of a sexual relationship between the judge and a prosecutor in the case.

1 day ago

The newest member of Shedd Aquarium's penguin population, a southern rockhopper chick who hatched o...

Erin Hooley, Associated Press

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium welcomes its first rockhopper penguin chick in 8 years

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has welcomed the first southern rockhopper penguin chick to join its colony in eight years.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

A 10-day UPS strike could be the costliest in US history