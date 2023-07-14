Salt Lake police arrest man accused of trying to kill future stepfather

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested and accused of trying to kill his future stepfather in Salt Lake City over the weekend, police said.

At 4:25 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers were alerted to a “domestic disturbance involving a weapon” at a home near Liberty Park, Salt Lake police said in a news release.

Officers went to the home and found a man, 65, “covered in blood” and they began performing lifesaving measures before fire paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

As of Thursday, the man had been stabilized. His current condition was not disclosed.

Police say Brent Haggard, 36, went to the house and “started attacking his future stepfather” and then left in a car before officers arrived. On Wednesday, detectives learned police in Great Falls, Montana had found Haggard.

Salt Lake police worked to have him returned to Utah, where he was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, according to the news release.

Additional information was not immediately available.