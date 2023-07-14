Utah Dept. of Corrections mourning loss of K-9 officer found dead in car

SALT LAKE CITY — A K-9 officer with the Utah Department of Corrections has died.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Corrections, Loki, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found dead in a K-9 vehicle at the Utah State Correctional Facility Thursday night.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Loki, who served this department faithfully for six years,” said Brian Redd, executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections. “We are mourning along with all of our staff, and at the same time, we are committed to fully investigating the circumstances of Loki’s passing.”

Officials with the SBI and UDOC confirmed to KSL Friday that they’re investigating Loki’s death as a heat death.

According to the release, Loki “was one of seven K-9s in the department that assisted at both USCF and Central Utah Correctional Facility with drug detection, fugitive apprehension, facility security and emergency response.”