‘Permission to care for each other’: Cox urges healthy disagreement as new NGA chairman

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is taking his message of civility in politics to a national audience, encouraging his fellow governors to set the example of what healthy disagreement looks like.

Cox was elected as the chairman of the National Governors Association and will lead the bipartisan organization for the next year. He unveiled his chair’s initiative, called Disagree Better: Healthy Conflict for Better Policy, at the closing session of the association’s annual meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“The course that we are on right now as Americans is unsustainable in an increasingly fragile democracy,” Cox said, adding that political leaders can’t solve any of the issues facing the country if they remain divided and continue to feel “contempt” for the other side.

Although many regular Americans remain divided, Cox said governors and other leaders can set an example of better disagreement that can eventually change the culture.

“I truly believe if we are ever going to find our better angels again, it has to start with us,” he said.

He challenged each member of the National Governors Association to run political ads with members of the opposite party in their state and unveiled a video he filmed with Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who was elected to serve as the association’s vice chairman over the next year.

An “exhausted majority” of Americans are ready to move past the “ugliness of our politics today,” Cox said, and governors are some of the “last adults in the room” who can help change politics for the better.

“Politicians have been giving Americans permission to hate each other. It’s up to us to give Americans permission to care for each other again,” Cox said.