Jazz Part Owner Dwyane Wade Buys Share Of Chicago Sky

Jul 14, 2023, 12:57 PM

BY


KSL Sports

(AP) — Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA.

Wade will invest in his hometown team once the league’s Board of Governors approves the sale. The Chicago Sky sold a roughly 10% stake in the team to a group that included Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts last month.

The three-time NBA champion confirmed on Twitter that he was investing in the team. ESPN was the first to report the news.

“It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the WNBA It’s official! This is for the home team– literally,” he wrote on the social media site.

Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, joined ownership groups for the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake of the MLS since retiring.

Dwyane Wade Bought Jazz Share Before Sky

Wade purchased a minority share of the Jazz in April of 2021 after developing a close friendship with majority owner Ryan Smith.

“Dwyane is not only a basketball legend, he is also a great leader, businessman, and human being,” Smith said at the time of Wade’s purchase.

“As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Utah Jazz franchise, we are excited to add Dwyane’s experience and expertise to the equation. Utah is an amazing place and I couldn’t be more thrilled about the future of the franchise and the future of this state. Dwyane’s influence will be important to both.”

During his 16-year NBA career, Wade was named to 13 All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams, three All-Defensive teams, won three NBA titles, and was a Finals MVP.

The superstar guard retired with career averages of 22 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 1,047 games.

Wade also owns a share of the Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

