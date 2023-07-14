UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni Wants Real Salt Lake To Continuously Evolve

Jul 14, 2023, 1:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni went over the club’s recent play and what to expect in the upcoming match against New York in an interview with the KSL Sports Zone.

RSL hasn’t lost a Major League Soccer game in over a month. The club’s last loss in MLS play came against the LA Galaxy on May 31.

Real Salt Lake Forces Draw In KC

RSL’s last game was a 2-2 draw with Sporting KC in Kansas City. Down 2-0 at the half with the undefeated streak on the line, they came out of the break with a vengeance.

Second-half goals by Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio tied the game and allowed the club to sneak out of Children’s Mercy Park with a point.

“I thought in the first half, we were tentative,” Mastroeni said. “We didn’t play forward enough. Expectations start to grow when you’re in a good run of form. There’s a little tenseness. We just weren’t playing with enough bravery.”

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Pulls Off Comeback, Forces Draw With Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake has shown numerous starting lineups throughout the season.

Now with new additions like Chicho Arango and Nelson Palacio, the club can look in many different directions for production.

Mastroeni believes that roster construction is much more complex than picking the most skilled players.

“I think the group picks itself,” Mastroeni said. “Another thing I look for as a coach are the partnerships. You start to get a good idea of the combinations that work really well with each other.”

RSL Looks To Climb Further In West

In June, RSL jumped from outside the playoff picture into the top of the west.

They currently sit in the four-seed with a record of 9-7-7. They trail the one-seeded St. Louis City by just four points.

“You can’t be the same team and stay in the top four,” Mastroeni said. “You’ve got to continuously evolve. That’s the challenge with our group, we all have to step outside our comfort zone if we want to grow. What worked in 2021 is not going to work in 2023.”

Real Salt Lake will face off against the New York Red Bulls at home on Saturday.

The Red Bulls are 6-8-8 and look to make a push for the playoffs. Real Salt Lake looks to solidify its position atop the West.

“The most important thing for the team is that the collective understands what we’re trying to do,” Mastroeni said.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Pablo Mastroeni, Real Salt Lake? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

George Out As Jazz Look For Summer League Semifinal Birth

The Utah Jazz will be without rookie standout Keyonte George when they face the Phoenix Suns with a Summer League semifinal spot on the line. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #35 Utah’s Aliki Vimahi (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #35 is Utah's Aliki Vimahi (DT). Throughout the summer...

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Part Owner Dwyane Wade Buys Share Of Chicago Sky

Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

12 Takeaways From BYU’s First Big 12 Media Day

"If we stay at 12 we're perfectly fine with that. If the opportunity presents itself where there's something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives, then we're certainly going to pursue it,” said Brett Yormark at media days.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Big 12 Coaches View BYU Entering Inaugural Season

Big 12 coaches share their thoughts on BYU football and Kalani Sitake.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Is Center Of Basketball World Ahead Of WNBA All-Star Game

There's a lot of basketball momentum ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas. The weekend is already sold out.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni Wants Real Salt Lake To Continuously Evolve