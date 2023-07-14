UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

These SLC streets will close for pro bike race and ‘cycling street party’ Saturday

Jul 14, 2023, 1:58 PM

Riders in the women's category race down 200 South during the Salt Lake Criterium at The Gateway in...

Riders in the women's category race down 200 South during the Salt Lake Criterium at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on July 20, 2019. The pro event returns this weekend with races on Saturday and Sunday across the city. (Colter Peterson, Deseret News)

(Colter Peterson, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Criterium is back this weekend, bringing a two-day series of professional bicycle racing and a “cycling street party” to Salt Lake City’s Granary District and Sugar House Park.

But event organizers say that its return will cause some road closures in the city Saturday: 500 West and 600 West will be closed from 600 South to 800 South, and 700 South and 800 South will be closed between 400 West and 600 West from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The closure includes 600 South below and adjacent to the I-15 offramp in the area.

This map shows which streets will be closed for the Salt Lake City Criterium on Saturday.
This map shows which streets will be closed for the Salt Lake City Criterium on Saturday. (Photo: Salt Lake City Criterium)

The closures allow for racing on a near-mile-long counter-clockwise rectangular circuit in the area and an accompanying street festival with local food vendors, live music and other activities in the Granary District on Saturday. More bike racing is planned for Sunday at Sugar House Park as a part of the annual event.

The Salt Lake City Criterium debuted in 2019 and continues to expand. This year’s race is the sixth of 10 stops as a part of the 2023 National Criterium Series calendar. It offers a prize purse of a little more than $22,000 and points toward the cup championship.

Saturday’s event will include more than 50 local vendors, including a “variety of BBQ food trucks” and a beer garden with local breweries, according to Eric Gardiner, the event’s found and director.

“We’re thrilled to bring top-level criterium racing back to Salt Lake City,” he said in a statement. “With our new courses, we aim to challenge teams’ abilities and create diverse racing experiences each day.”

Despite the road closures, street parking is available in areas surrounding the event; however, organizers say alternative forms of transportation are recommended for those who plan to attend. A bike valet station area will be set up at the intersection of 700 South and 500 West for those who plan to bike to the event.

More information about the two-day event can be found here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Red brick buildings on a street...

Larry D. Curtis

After 3 deaths, state denies Diamond Ranch Academy license for youth treatment

HURRICANDE, Utah — Diamond Ranch Academy, that has had three client deaths, including a 17-year-old girl in 2022, will not have its license renewed and will have to release all its clients by Aug. 14. A license denial notice from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services was delivered on July 11 to the […]

15 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

Parents hope son’s school will not be among possible closures in Salt Lake

Some parents in the Salt Lake City School District are voicing their opinions following the announcement earlier this week about seven schools facing possible closure.

15 hours ago

K-9 Loki (Utah Department of Corrections)...

Madison Swenson

Utah Dept. of Corrections mourning loss of K-9 officer found dead in car

A K-9 officer with the Utah Department of Corrections has died.

15 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced an initiative to encourage healthy disagreement and understanding a...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

‘Permission to care for each other’: Cox urges healthy disagreement as new NGA chairman

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is taking his message of civility in politics to a national audience, encouraging his fellow governors to set the example of what healthy disagreement looks like.

15 hours ago

squad car SLCPD...

Ashley Imlay

Salt Lake police arrest man accused of trying to kill future stepfather

A man was arrested and accused of trying to kill his future stepfather in Salt Lake City over the weekend, police said.

15 hours ago

(UDOT)...

Madison Swenson

At least one killed in Salt Lake City crash

The exchange from Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 89 is closed in Salt Lake City due to a fatal crash.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

These SLC streets will close for pro bike race and ‘cycling street party’ Saturday