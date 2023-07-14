UTAH FIREWATCH
60 in 60: #35 Utah’s Aliki Vimahi (Defensive Tackle)

Jul 14, 2023, 1:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #35 is Utah’s Aliki Vimahi (DT).

Utah’s Aliki Vimahi 

Vimahi is a junior defensive tackle from Kahuku, Hawai’i.

In high school, Vimahi was on the 2016 Honolulu Star-Advertiser Hawaii All-State Football Team and first-team USA Today All-USA Hawaii Football Team. He would go on to play in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii after his senior season.

Vimahi’s first action with the Utes came in 2021. He played in ten games and posted 12 tackles, 2 sacks, three pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry.

In 2022, Vimahi played in all 14 games and started in nine. He recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Vimahi helped anchor a Utes defense that allowed the second least rushing yards in the Pac-12 Conference. Utah was also in the top five for rushing touchdowns allowed.

Vimahi’s brother, Enokk, is an offensive lineman for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

