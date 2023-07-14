LOCAL NEWS
Saratoga Springs playground considered total loss after ‘suspicious’ fire
Jul 14, 2023, 3:18 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm
(Lisa McMillan)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A small playground in Saratoga Springs went up in flames Thursday evening.
Crews were called to the fire at the playground at 2900 S. Greenhead Drive at approximately 6:22 p.m. and quickly extinguished it, the Saratoga Springs Fire Department said.
No one was injured. The playground is considered a total loss, fire officials said.
The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, but the department called it “suspicious.”