Saratoga Springs playground considered total loss after ‘suspicious’ fire

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A small playground in Saratoga Springs went up in flames Thursday evening.

Crews were called to the fire at the playground at 2900 S. Greenhead Drive at approximately 6:22 p.m. and quickly extinguished it, the Saratoga Springs Fire Department said.

No one was injured. The playground is considered a total loss, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, but the department called it “suspicious.”