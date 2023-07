These 78 Utah cities, entities want to raise taxes this year

SALT LAKE CITY — Seventy-eight cities and taxing entities throughout the Beehive State have proposed tax hikes this year, according to data compiled by the Utah Taxpayers Association.

Over the next six weeks, those 78 entities will hold public hearings to justify the proposed budget increases. Last year, 90 entities increased their budgets to trigger hearings and Rusty Cannon, president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, said 46 of the 78 entities that are raising taxes this year also did so in 2022.

“This gold-standard property tax law, pioneered in Utah and replicated across the nation, facilitates transparency and provides an effective check on government spending,” the tax watchdog group said in a statement. “Unlike in many other states, taxing entities in Utah do not receive an automatic revenue windfall simply because of an increase in property values.”

Cannon said local government growth is the “sole source” of tax hikes. In 2022, the average tax hike clocked in at 34.13% compared to 18.04% this year.

Still, Cannon said that lower average should be of little comfort to taxpayers throughout the state.

“As is usually the case, there is a wide range in the size of the tax hike. For example, some are very small and others are significant for a property taxpayer, like a 29.59% or $120 hike on the average priced home in Farmington and a 92.96% or $189 hike on the average priced home in Kanab,” Cannon said.

“There are also two large water districts raising budgets and taxes this year: Central Utah Water Conservancy District is raising their budget and taxes for the seventh year in a row and Weber Basin Water Conservancy District for the second year in a row.”

He added the association recommends taxing entities raise taxes and go through the “Truth in Taxation” process only every five to seven years.

“This allows the budget to respond to inflation and continue to competently provide necessary services but does not facilitate gratuitous spending,” Cannon said.

So is your city or local entity looking to raise taxes? Below is a comprehensive list of all counties and cities where tax hikes are being proposed, according to data from the Utah Taxpayers Association.

Beaver County

Beaver County School District:

Hike amount on average home value: $27.60 or 3.46%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Box Elder County

Box Elder School District

Hike amount on average home value: $86.78 or 6.28%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Brigham City

Hike amount on average home value: $12.71 or 3.64%

Hearing: Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

Tremonton

Hike amount on average home value: $242.84 or 50.17%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Weber Basin Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $8.48 or 29.87%

Hearing: Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Cache County

Logan City School District

Hike amount on average home value: $31.81 or 2.06%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Hyde Park

Hike amount on average home value: $1.27 or 0.36%

Hearing: Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

Mendon

Hike amount on average home value: $82.91 or 22.86%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

Richmond

Hike amount on average home value: $9.07 or 3.35%

Hearing: Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Smithfield

Hike amount on average home value: $53.93 or 17.67%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Wellsville

Hike amount on average home value: $26.67 or 12.19%

Hearing: Aug. 2 at 6:10 p.m.

Dagget County

Dagget County School District

Hike amount on average home value: $35.06 or 6.62%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Manila

Hike amount on average home value: $14.99 or 11.58%

Hearing: Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

Davis County

Clinton

Hike amount on average home value: $18.58 or 5.02%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

Farmington

Hike amount on average home value: $120.92 or 29.59%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Kaysville

Hike amount on average home value: $99.26 or 22.03%

Hearing: Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

West Bountiful

Hike amount on average home value: $46.20 or 12.76%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

West Point

Hike amount on average home value: $11 or 5.97%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Woods Cross

Hike amount on average home value: $28.14 or 10.11%

Hearing: Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Weber Basin Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $13.23 or 29.87%

Hearing: Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Central Weber Sewer Improvement District

Hike amount on average home value: $11.02 or 8.73%

Hearing: Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

South Davis Metro Fire Service Area

Hike amount on average home value: $26.30 or 18.03%

Hearing: Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

Duchesne County

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $1.27 or 3.36%

Hearing: Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Grand County

Grand County School District

Hike amount on average home value: $104.71 or 7.20%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Juab County

Juab County School District

Hike amount on average home value: $71.79 or 4.64%

Hearing: Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $3.20 or 3.36%

Hearing: Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Kane County

Kanab

Hike amount on average home value: $189.16 or 92.96%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Morgan County

Morgan County School District

Hike amount on average home value: $174.01 or 6.45%

Hearing: Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

Morgan

Hike amount on average home value: $41.83 or 11.36%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Weber Basin Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $18.32 or 29.87%

Hearing: Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Wpr Utility District

Hike amount on average home value: $7.17 or 2.30%

Hearing: Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Wpr Road and Fire District

Hike amount on average home value: $7.17 or 2.30%

Hearing: Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

Salt Lake County

Salt Lake City School District

Hike amount on average home value: $18.06 or 1.46%

Hearing: Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

Granite School District

Hike amount on average home value: $73.81 or 4.52%

Hearing: Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Jordan School District

Hike amount on average home value: $24.33 or 1.34%

Hearing: Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Alta

Hike amount on average home value: $425.01 or 64.25%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Bluffdale

Hike amount on average home value: $99.24 or 26.64%

Hearing: Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

Midvale

Hike amount on average home value: $6.99 or 3.36%

Hearing: Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Murray

Hike amount on average home value: $13.18 or 2.56%

Hearing: Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City

Hike amount on average home value: $11.72 or 1.24%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Library

Hike amount on average home value: $2.22 or 1.21%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Sandy

Hike amount on average home value: $47.32 or 14.89%

Hearing: Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

West Jordan

Hike amount on average home value: $18.71 or 4.83%

Hearing: Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

West Valley City

Hike amount on average home value: $2.60 or 0.44%

Hearing: Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $8.90 or 9.29%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $4.02 or 3.36%

Hearing: Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Unified Fire Service Area

Hike amount on average home value: $2.47 or 0.60%

Hearing: Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

Herriman Safety Enforcement Area

Hike amount on average home value: $64.03 or 15.02%

Hearing: Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

San Juan County

Grand County School District in San Juan County

Hike amount on average home value: $301.28 or 23.95%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Sanpete County

Fountain Green

Hike amount on average home value: $80.53 or 44.41%

Hearing: Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

Gunnison

Hike amount on average home value: $33.23 or 12.64%

Hearing: Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Mayfield

Hike amount on average home value: $85.82 or 42.61%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $2.37 or 3.36%

Hearing: Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Sevier County

Richfield

Hike amount on average home value: $64.24 or 26.33%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

Summit County

Park City School District

Hike amount on average home value: $250.24 or 13.37%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

South Summit School District

Hike amount on average home value: $75.22 or 3.81%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Henefer

Hike amount on average home value: $9.72 or 7.42%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

Oakley

Hike amount on average home value: $38.15 or 8.58%

Hearing: Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.

Weber Basin Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $39.57 or 29.87%

Hearing: Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $3.90 or 3.36%

Hearing: Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Tooele County

Tooele County School District

Hike amount on average home value: $92.49 or 5.45%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Tooele

Hike amount on average home value: $24.44 or 4.78%

Hearing: Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Uintah County

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $2.09 or 3.36%

Hearing: Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Utah County

Alpine School District

Hike amount on average home value: $189.81 or 13.68%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Genola

Hike amount on average home value: $24.82 or 11.65%

Hearing: Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

Goshen

Hike amount on average home value: $137.99 or 198.57%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Payson

Hike amount on average home value: $10.04 or 3.83%

Hearing: Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.

Pleasant Grove

Hike amount on average home value: $56.64 or 14.80%

Hearing: Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Provo

Hike amount on average home value: $9.76 or 2.15%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Santaquin

Hike amount on average home value: $112.19 or 50.32%

Hearing: Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

Springville

Hike amount on average home value: $8.99 or 3.25%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills

Hike amount on average home value: $99.60 or 6.16%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $8.90 or 9.29%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $3.78 or 3.36%

Hearing: Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Wasatch County

Wasatch County School District

Hike amount on average home value: $665.77 or 31.07%

Hearing: Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Heber City

Hike amount on average home value: $22.69 or 8.06%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Hideout

Hike amount on average home value: $13.18 or 6.90%

Hearing: Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

Interlaken

Hike amount on average home value: $282.57 or 53.41%

Hearing: Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Wallsburg

Hike amount on average home value: $570.90 or 185.52%

Hearing: Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Central Utah Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $5.36 or 3.36%

Hearing: Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Washington County

Washington County School District

Hike amount on average home value: $324.33 or 27.43%

Hearing: Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

Wayne County

Wayne County School District

Hike amount on average home value: $168.90 or 22.89%

Hearing: Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Weber County

Ogden City School District

Hike amount on average home value: $61.63 or 4.10%

Hearing: Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Weber County School District

Hike amount on average home value: $142.14 or 9.77%

Hearing: Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.

Harrisville

Hike amount on average home value: $2.29 or 0.67%

Hearing: Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

North Ogden

Hike amount on average home value: $9.99 or 3.01%

Hearing: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

South Ogden

Hike amount on average home value: $26.73 or 4.50%

Hearing: Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Weber Basin Water Conservancy District

Hike amount on average home value: $12.30 or 29.87%

Hearing: Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Central Weber Sewer Improvement District

Hike amount on average home value: $11.02 or 8.73%

Hearing: Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

North View Fire District

Hike amount on average home value: $6.35 or 2.14%

Hearing: Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.