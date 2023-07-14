UTAH FIREWATCH
Real Salt Lake Aims To Continue Undefeated Streak Against New York Red Bulls

Jul 14, 2023, 4:40 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake returns home for a match with the New York Red Bulls after pulling off a comeback to force a draw with Kansas City on Wednesday.

The match with New York is RSL’s third in seven days.

Real Salt Lake, New York Red Bulls Preview

RSL hasn’t lost a Major League Soccer game in over a month. The club’s last loss in MLS play came against the LA Galaxy on May 31.

The undefeated streak allowed the club to jump all the way into the West’s four-seed.

The Red Bulls sit in the Eastern Conference’s 11-seed with a record of 6-8-8.

If Seattle and LAFC lose, Real Salt Lake could jump all the way into the second spot in the West.

A win against New York would make RSL’s home record 4-4-4. With home struggles a big topic of discussion for the club this year, getting out of the negative could provide some momentum for the home side.

New York has the third-least goals scored in the MLS this season. However, they make up for it on defense with the third-least goals allowed.

Real Salt Lake and the Red Bulls haven’t faced off in MLS play in over three years. Their last match was a 1-1 draw on March 7, 2020.

Newly acquired Nelson Palacio will make his home debut on Saturday.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Sign Colombian International Nelson Palacio

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

