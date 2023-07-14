Jazz Forward John Collins Has Thrown Down Some Crazy Dunks

SALT LAKE CITY – Some Jazz fans are wondering what they can expect from newly acquired forward John Collins.

There is one thing that is almost guaranteed. He will rise to the occasion and dunk on anyone in his path.

Collins has been top-12 in the league for total dunks in four of the six seasons he’s been in the NBA.

Here are some of Collins’ best dunks in his short 6-year career.

Slam And Scream Energizes Atlanta Crowd

In the third quarter of a close game with the Hornets, Collins dunked all over the Charlotte defender.

State Farm Arena erupted right after the dunk.

This John Collins dunk was nasty 😳 pic.twitter.com/V2xMilqNbY — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 6, 2021

John Collins Dunks Over Cavaliers Shot Blocker

Jarrett Allen was on pace to be top-15 in blocks before getting injured.

He couldn’t get to this one.

👀 The replays of John Collins dunk over Jarrett Allen!! pic.twitter.com/N62Y1NQQa6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 7, 2021

Collins Shows Out In Seattle

No one said we were limited to NBA dunks.

In the Crawsover League held in Seattle, Washington, John Collins capped off a highlight play with teammates Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Trae Young with the nutmeg and lob to Dejounte Murray. Murray throws it off the glass to John Collins for the dunk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eYQN4v92Qf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 1, 2022

No One Is Safe, Not Even Embiid

Joel Embiid is a top-2 center and is debatably the best defensive center in the NBA.

He was in the wrong place at the wrong time in this play.

It’s been exactly one year since John Collins baptized Joel Embiid 🤯pic.twitter.com/u8EJWhLFNR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2022

Summer League Slamming

John Collins has been putting defenders on posters since day one.

Collins averaged 15.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in the 2017 NBA Summer League and he added this crazy dunk.

This John Collins POSTER from the 2017 Summer League 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/G962NkhiW4 — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2022

