UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Forward John Collins Has Thrown Down Some Crazy Dunks

Jul 14, 2023, 6:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Some Jazz fans are wondering what they can expect from newly acquired forward John Collins.

There is one thing that is almost guaranteed. He will rise to the occasion and dunk on anyone in his path.

Collins has been top-12 in the league for total dunks in four of the six seasons he’s been in the NBA.

 

Post by @utahjazz
View on Threads

 

Here are some of Collins’ best dunks in his short 6-year career.

Slam And Scream Energizes Atlanta Crowd

In the third quarter of a close game with the Hornets, Collins dunked all over the Charlotte defender.

State Farm Arena erupted right after the dunk.

John Collins Dunks Over Cavaliers Shot Blocker

Jarrett Allen was on pace to be top-15 in blocks before getting injured.

He couldn’t get to this one.

Collins Shows Out In Seattle

No one said we were limited to NBA dunks.

In the Crawsover League held in Seattle, Washington, John Collins capped off a highlight play with teammates Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

No One Is Safe, Not Even Embiid

Joel Embiid is a top-2 center and is debatably the best defensive center in the NBA.

He was in the wrong place at the wrong time in this play.

Summer League Slamming

John Collins has been putting defenders on posters since day one.

Collins averaged 15.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in the 2017 NBA Summer League and he added this crazy dunk.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like John Collins dunks? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims To Continue Undefeated Streak Against New York Red Bulls

Real Salt Lake returns home for a match with the New York Red Bulls after pulling off a comeback to force a draw with Kansas City.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

George Out As Jazz Look For Summer League Semifinal Birth

The Utah Jazz will be without rookie standout Keyonte George when they face the Phoenix Suns with a Summer League semifinal spot on the line. 

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #35 Utah’s Aliki Vimahi (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #35 is Utah's Aliki Vimahi (DT). Throughout the summer...

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni Wants Real Salt Lake To Continuously Evolve

Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni goes over the club's recent play and what to expect in the upcoming match against New York.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Part Owner Dwyane Wade Buys Share Of Chicago Sky

Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

12 Takeaways From BYU’s First Big 12 Media Day

"If we stay at 12 we're perfectly fine with that. If the opportunity presents itself where there's something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives, then we're certainly going to pursue it,” said Brett Yormark at media days.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Jazz Forward John Collins Has Thrown Down Some Crazy Dunks