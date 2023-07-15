UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Connecting strangers through a bit of color with ‘rock snakes’

Jul 14, 2023, 8:27 PM | Updated: 9:01 pm

Brittany Tait's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — Snakes are popping up in residential neighborhoods from Tooele down to Draper, and they are turning heads for all the right reasons.

6-year-old Liberty Sellers, of Draper, had the idea to create Rockwell the Artistic Rock Snake on the Porter Rockwell Trail. It started with her family painting a few rocks and placing them in a line, with a sign encouraging others to paint and share as well.

“Liberty loves hiding treasures for people to find. She begged to make a rock snake,” Kelsee Sellers, Liberty’s mom said. “When the project reached 100 rocks, she was over the moon. And then 200…and 300! Every milestone she has been so excited! Rockwell was only up for 2.5 weeks when it had reached 500 rocks.”

The Rock Snake is quickly approaching 600 rocks of all designs, shapes and colors.

“It’s just a joyful project to see. It brightens people’s days,” Sellers said.

Last week, when going to check on Rockwell’s growth – hikers noticed a sign posted by Draper City demanding the rock snake be removed by Monday, July 10th.

“I was really sad. I thought Rockwell was all done growing,” Liberty, who will be in 1st Grade in the fall, said. “And I really, really wanted to watch him grow throughout the summer.”

Linda Peterson, Communications Director for Draper City shared this statement with KSL TV for their reasoning behind the removal.

“The city told us the problem rested with free speech on a public trail; if they approved this Rock Snake, they would have to approve everything. So we did what we could to keep the magic alive,” Kelsee said.

Family members loaded the pieces of Rockwell into a wagon and transplanted the snake to a different location about 30 feet off the trail – on some unusable and abandoned railroad tracks.

“The area was very overgrown, so we spent days with chainsaws and pruners to clear the debris so people aren’t bumping into things when they come to place rocks,” Kelsee said.

Numerous families have come to participate.

“It was an uplifting reminder of unity and simple joy as I passed it on my ride today,” a bicyclist said.

As Liberty and her mother counted the rocks, four generations were there on the tracks. Liberty’s great grandmother: Linda Richins, her Grandma: Julie Mitchell and mother: Kelsee Sellers stood together admiring a project that has brought more than just their family together.

And in Riverton, “Ernie” the Rock Snake is now more than 50 feet long. Ernie dots the intersection of Cervina and Chamonix Way and has been growing for a month.

Tooele has a Rock Snake too. Theirs is named Romeo and can be found outside the Tooele Market Place.

Organizers said all of these snakes have a common purpose to bring communities together and encourage artistic design.

“We have added rocks; they are fun little rocks! This helps kids not be bored in the summer,” Liberty said. “Rockwell the Snake makes my heart happy!”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Busker Fest in Downtown Salt Lake City...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Is Salt Lake City becoming a dining and entertainment destination?

Downtown Salt Lake City continues to grow in size and population, as several new skyscrapers have sprouted from the ground and are now reshaping the city's skyline as construction teams work to finish them.

21 hours ago

Alpine School District sign...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Alpine School District votes to halt closure study of 3 elementary schools

The Alpine School District voted this week to pause the closure studies for Lindon, Windsor, and Lehi elementary schools without taking a final vote on the closures — meaning all three schools will remain open.

21 hours ago

A memorial service was held at the Dee Events Center for Cpl. Steven Lewis, 54, and deputy Jennifer...

Pat Reavy, Alex Cabrero, & Eliza Pace

Utah deputies killed 3 days after marriage remembered as big hearted

Two Davis County sheriff's deputies, who were killed in a motorcycle crash just three days after their marriage, were remembered as people who lived life to the fullest.

21 hours ago

Seventy-eight cities and other entities across Utah are proposing tax increases this year, accordin...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com 

These 78 Utah cities, entities want to raise taxes this year

Seventy-eight cities and taxing entities throughout the Beehive State have proposed tax hikes this year, according to data compiled by the Utah Taxpayers Association.

21 hours ago

Playground fire...

Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

Saratoga Springs playground considered total loss after ‘suspicious’ fire

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A small playground in Saratoga Springs went up in flames Thursday evening. Crews were called to the fire at the playground at 2900 S. Greenhead Drive at approximately 6:22 p.m. and quickly extinguished it, the Saratoga Springs Fire Department said. No one was injured. The playground is considered a total loss, […]

21 hours ago

Red brick buildings on a street...

Larry D. Curtis

After 3 deaths, state denies Diamond Ranch Academy license for youth treatment

Diamond Ranch Academy, that has had three client deaths, including a 17-year-old girl in 2022, will not have its license renewed and will have to release all its clients by Aug. 14.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Connecting strangers through a bit of color with ‘rock snakes’