SLCPD officers arrest man accused of attempted murder

SALT LAKE CITY — A 62-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after being accused of shooting a 62-year-old woman.

At 11:48 p.m. on Friday, emergency dispatchers with SLC911 took a 911 call about a shooting. Officers immediately responded to a residence near West Temple and 1300 South.

One SLCPD sergeant established an emergency action team and safely took the suspected shooter, 62-year-old Christ Garcia, into custody outside the home.

Other officers, formed an emergency rescue team, went into the home, and rescued the woman who they found with critical gunshot injuries. The officers quickly provided emergency life-saving efforts.

“The response of our officers, and their actions, likely saved this person’s life, and I cannot overstate the importance of their courageous response,” said Chief Mike Brown. “The recent acts of domestic violence in our city, resulting in critical injuries, serve as important reminders of our city’s commitment to creating a safe environment for everyone. We will never lose sight of our dedication of supporting survivors, raising awareness about domestic violence, and working together to break the cycle of abuse.”

Garcia is charged with six counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, one count of attempted murder, and one count of intoxication.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Domestic Violence Squad have since learned Garcia, while intoxicated, got into a fight with the victim and shot her multiple times.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

The case is being investigated as a domestic violence-related shooting.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.