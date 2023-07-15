Fire destroys Spanish Fork gas station

SPANISH FORK, UTAH — A Chevron Gas station was left destroyed by a fire Saturday morning.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS responded to the Chevron Gas Station located at 3601 East Canyon Road around 12:03 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the southwest corner of the building which had already broken through the roof.

The fire was first spotted by a person coming out of Spanish Fork Canyon who made the call to 911 to report the fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 1 hour and 30 minutes since arriving on scene.

Damages are estimated around one million dollars to the business. The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, fire crews say it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.