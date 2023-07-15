Utah driver involved in fatal Idaho crash, police say

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and sent three juveniles to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at approximately 11:46 a.m. on East 3900 North, just west of State highway 50 in Twin Falls County.

Police said a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls, Idaho, collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a camp trailer that a 40-year-old man from Jordan, Utah, was driving.



“The Equinox was traveling westbound on East 3900 North when it collided with the rear of the parked pickup and trailer on the right shoulder,” stated the Idaho police statement.

Police said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the crash scene.

Three juveniles were also in her car and were transported to a local Idaho hospital. Police said they were wearing their seatbelts.

Police said the road on East 3900 North was blocked for about five hours.