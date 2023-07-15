UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Utah driver involved in fatal Idaho crash, police say

Jul 15, 2023, 5:54 PM | Updated: 5:55 pm

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)

(ISP/Facebook)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and sent three juveniles to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at approximately 11:46 a.m. on East 3900 North, just west of State highway 50 in Twin Falls County.

Police said a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls, Idaho, collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a camp trailer that a 40-year-old man from Jordan, Utah, was driving.


“The Equinox was traveling westbound on East 3900 North when it collided with the rear of the parked pickup and trailer on the right shoulder,” stated the Idaho police statement.

Police said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the crash scene.

Three juveniles were also in her car and were transported to a local Idaho hospital. Police said they were wearing their seatbelts.

Police said the road on East 3900 North was blocked for about five hours.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A memorial service was held at the Dee Events Center for Cpl. Steven Lewis, 54, and deputy Jennifer...

Pat Reavy, Alex Cabrero, & Eliza Pace

Utah deputies killed 3 days after marriage remembered as big hearted

Two Davis County sheriff's deputies, who were killed in a motorcycle crash just three days after their marriage, were remembered as people who lived life to the fullest.

2 days ago

Toddler sitting on sand at beach...

Ashley Moser

Utah mom performs CPR, brings 13-month-old back to life after drowning in Costa Rica

A Utah family living in Costa Rica said their life has been forever changed after their 13-month-old drowned and was brought back to life by the quick actions of his mother.

2 days ago

The 30 caliber that Daniel Taylor claims hit his barn from the nearby shooting range. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Genola residents see increase in homes hit by bullets near shooting range

Utah's BLM is responding to pleas from some Utah County homeowners who say target shooting on West Mountain has increased and is endangering their lives.

3 days ago

Battle Creek Falls where the terrifying rappelling accident happened. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Hiker shares safety message after terrifying rappelling accident at Battle Creek Falls

A hiker shares her safety message saying several families at a popular Utah County waterfall watched a rappelling accident in shock and horror.

3 days ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

Troopers: Driver killed in crash after running red light

A 26-year-old man has died after state troopers say he ran a red light and was struck by a semitruck Wednesday night.

3 days ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

1 injured in crash that temporarily closed NB I-15 in southern Utah

State troopers say one person was hospitalized in serious condition after a cement truck and water truck crashed in Washington County.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Utah driver involved in fatal Idaho crash, police say